Fair Share Forgotten? – PM Drew’s Address to the Nation Ignores World Bank Report on Nevis Equity, Brantley Left in the Dark

SKN TIMES EXCLUSIVE

“

Basseterre, St. Kitts — In a shocking display of political evasion, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s most recent address to the nation failed to mention or acknowledge the long-awaited World Bank Fair Share Report — a report that was completed and submitted for review since February 2025.

The glaring omission did not go unnoticed. Nevis Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, in his weekly On The Mark radio program, confirmed that despite the passage of nearly five months, PM Drew has still not shared the contents of the World Bank report with the Nevis Island Administration (NIA). The silence has sparked outrage among Nevisians who see the Prime Minister’s inaction as a betrayal of repeated promises for equity and fairness between the two islands.

“We were told the World Bank report would chart a path forward. It’s now July, and not only has there been no action — we haven’t even seen the report,” Premier Brantley stated bluntly on air.

The Fair Share issue was the very powder keg that exploded the Team Unity government under former PM Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris. Brantley led a political revolt in 2022, demanding Nevis receive its rightful share of revenues from the CBI program and other national streams. Yet, three years into the Drew-led Labour administration, there has been zero progress on the matter.

Critics are now accusing PM Drew of using the issue as a political prop — powerful enough to help bring down Harris, but conveniently ignored once he secured power for himself.

“Where is the report, Prime Minister?”

The World Bank review was hailed by both the federal and Nevis governments as a critical step toward resolving the festering issue of revenue distribution. Now, it has become a symbol of inaction and broken promises.

“The people of Nevis were told change was coming. Instead, they’ve received the cold shoulder and deliberate silence,” said a frustrated senior official within the NIA.

What makes the situation even more insulting, according to Nevisian commentators, is that Drew’s administration continues to champion its so-called “Sustainable Island State Agenda” while actively neglecting one-half of the Federation.

“How can you preach sustainability and equity when your partner island is being kept in the dark over its own financial destiny?” asked one political analyst.

The Prime Minister’s failure to mention the report in his national address, while waxing lyrical about “progress” in health, infrastructure, and digital governance, has now become a talking point of widespread condemnation.

From “Unity” to “Neglect”?

Three years, no plan, no progress, and now no transparency. As the Drew administration enters its mid-term phase, questions are mounting over whether the Prime Minister is truly committed to inter-island equity or merely paying lip service to placate Nevisian voters while centralizing control in Basseterre.

One thing is clear: the silence from Church Street is deafening, and Nevisians are no longer buying the excuses. The fair share crisis remains unresolved, and PM Drew’s credibility on the issue is evaporating fast.