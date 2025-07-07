THE REPAIR CAMPAIGN JOINS FORCES WITH ST. KITTS AND NEVIS IN PUSH FOR REPARATORY JUSTICE

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The global movement for reparatory justice has gained powerful new momentum as The Repair Campaign, an international initiative focused on advocating for reparations for the legacies of slavery and colonialism, recently met with members of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Reparations Committee during a visit to the Federation.

In a series of impactful discussions, the visiting delegation listened to firsthand stories from Committee members detailing how the enduring effects of chattel slavery and colonial rule continue to shape modern life in the twin-island nation—from disparities in education and healthcare, to land ownership challenges and socio-economic inequality.

Chair of the National Reparations Committee, Carla Astaphan, participated remotely from the University of Glasgow in Scotland, where she is pursuing a Masters in Reparatory Justice—a powerful symbol of the academic and moral weight behind the cause.

“The needs of today are deeply connected to the crimes of the past,” said a spokesperson for The Repair Campaign. “Reparation is about more than compensation—it’s about restoring justice and creating a more equitable future for generations to come.”

The Repair Campaign has emphasized the importance of solidarity with Caribbean nations in calling for former colonial powers—especially the United Kingdom and European countries—to acknowledge their historical wrongs and commit to tangible forms of justice and redress.

The collaboration with St. Kitts and Nevis forms part of a broader effort to support National Reparations Committees across the region, amplifying their demands and connecting them with global allies and institutions committed to reparatory justice.

Citizens Urged to Take Action

As part of its outreach, The Repair Campaign is encouraging Caribbean citizens and allies worldwide to sign their global solidarity petition at repaircampaign.org/sign.

“Every signature is a voice for justice,” the campaign stated. “By signing, you are supporting a movement that aims to right the historical wrongs that continue to disadvantage millions.”

The St. Kitts and Nevis National Reparations Committee continues to play a leading role in regional advocacy efforts, working closely with the CARICOM Reparations Commission to craft a unified message to former colonizers: Justice Delayed is Justice Denied.

This collaboration marks a renewed chapter in the Caribbean reparations movement, reinforcing the call for historic accountability and sustainable redress.

