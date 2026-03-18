GRENADA ADDED TO U.S. IMMIGRATION “BOND LIST” — $15,000 PRICE TAG TO ENTER AMERICA

By Times Caribbean News Desk | March 18, 2026

In a stunning development sending ripples across the Caribbean, Grenada has been officially added to a controversial United States immigration watchlist that now requires citizens to post a staggering US$15,000 bond just to apply for entry.

The decision, announced by officials within the administration of Donald Trump, forms part of an aggressive expansion of Washington’s visa bond programme, which now targets 50 countries worldwide—up from 38.

A “PAY-TO-ENTER” POLICY?

Under the new rules, Grenadian nationals applying for B1 (business) or B2 (tourism) visas must deposit up to US$15,000 upfront—a financial barrier critics say effectively turns U.S. travel into a privilege for the wealthy.

The policy takes effect April 2, and while the bond is refundable upon compliance with visa terms, many fear the requirement will discourage travel, business, and diaspora connections.

GRENADA AMONG NEWLY TARGETED NATIONS

Grenada joins 11 other countries—including Seychelles, Tunisia, Cambodia, and Nicaragua—in the latest expansion, a move U.S. officials claim is aimed at reducing visa overstays.

But the inclusion of a small Caribbean nation has sparked serious regional concern, raising uncomfortable questions about how and why Grenada was categorized alongside countries flagged for immigration risks.

SECURITY OR DISCRIMINATION?

The Trump administration insists the measure strengthens national security and ensures compliance with visa rules. However, human rights advocates argue the policy undermines fairness, restricts mobility, and disproportionately impacts developing nations.

This move follows a broader pattern of tightening U.S. immigration controls, including travel bans, visa revocations, and intensified screening measures.

REGIONAL IMPLICATIONS

For the Caribbean—where tourism, business travel, and diaspora ties to the U.S. are vital—Grenada’s inclusion could signal a dangerous precedent.

With other regional nations already appearing on earlier lists, observers warn that Caribbean mobility and economic linkages with the United States may now face unprecedented barriers.

WHAT COMES NEXT?

As April 2 approaches, governments across the region are expected to seek **clarification—and possibly diplomatic engagement—**with Washington.

For now, one reality is clear:

The cost of entering the United States has just skyrocketed for Grenadians—turning travel into a high-stakes financial gamble.