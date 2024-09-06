Paris to Honor Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei with Sports Venue Dedication

Anne Hidalgo, the Mayor of Paris, announced on Friday that the city will pay tribute to the late Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei by naming a sports venue in her honor. Cheptegei, who competed in the marathon and finished 44th at the recent Paris Olympics, tragically passed away on Thursday due to severe burns inflicted by an act of domestic violence. Reports indicate that Cheptegei was set on fire by her ex-boyfriend, as described by her family.In a heartfelt statement, Hidalgo praised Cheptegei’s remarkable presence in Paris: “Rebecca dazzled us here in Paris. We saw her beauty, strength, and freedom, qualities that sadly became intolerable to the individual who committed this heinous act.”Hidalgo affirmed that Paris will not forget Cheptegei, announcing plans to dedicate a sports venue to her memory. “This dedication will ensure that her story endures and continues to advocate for equality, a message deeply resonant with the spirit of the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” the mayor stated. The gesture aims to honor Cheptegei’s legacy and promote a message of resilience and equality.