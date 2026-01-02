FORMER GRENADA PRIME MINISTER KEITH MITCHELL MARRIED IN SAINT LUCIA

GROS ISLET, Saint Lucia — Former Prime Minister of Grenada has entered a new chapter in his personal life, choosing , widely celebrated as the World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination, as the setting for his recent wedding.

Mitchell, 79, married Trinidad and Tobago native and policy consultant Dr Ophelia Wells in what has been described as a small, private ceremony held at or near . The intimate nuptials reportedly took place earlier this week, with a celebratory gathering of Grenadian guests following on December 27.

The marriage marks the second union for both parties. Mitchell was previously married to Marietta Mitchell for approximately four decades. Dr Wells, a 41-year-old economist and policy consultant, was formerly married to Dennis Cornwall, who currently serves as Grenada’s Minister of Finance in the Cabinet of Prime Minister —no relation to the former prime minister.

Mitchell, who remains the Member of Parliament for St George North West, is the longest-serving prime minister in Grenadian history. He led the from 1989 until 2024, formally handing over leadership to educator Emmalin Pierre. Under his stewardship, the NNP secured sweeping victories, including clean sweeps of all 15 parliamentary seats in both the 2013 and 2018 general elections.

His long tenure as head of government came to an end in June 2022 when the NNP was defeated by the National Democratic Congress led by Dickon Mitchell. Despite stepping back from party leadership, Keith Mitchell has remained an influential political figure within Grenada.

The choice of Saint Lucia for the wedding adds a regional flair to the occasion, underscoring the island’s continued appeal as a premier destination for high-profile Caribbean celebrations.