Gloria Camella Thompson, Esteemed St. Kitts Native and Devoted Family Matriarch, Passes Away

Gloria Camella Thompson (née Amory), a cherished figure in both her native St. Kitts and her adopted home of Mt. Dora, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2024. Born on September 8, 1942, to Frances Hanley and Ernest Amory in the British West Indies, Gloria was renowned for her deep love of family and dedicated service.Gloria’s career included significant roles such as stenographer for the Clerk of the High Court and secretary to Premier Robert L. Bradshaw. Her commitment to family led her to relocate to Florida to support her husband Kelvin’s pursuit of a doctorate in Theology, ensuring their children had access to higher education opportunities.Residing in Mt. Dora for over 40 years, Gloria was a beloved member of St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church. Her celebration of life services will take place on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 11:00 AM, with public viewing starting at 10:00 AM at the church, located at 917 Grant Avenue, Mt. Dora, Florida.Gloria is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Reverend Dr. Kelvin Thompson Sr., and their children: Carmella, Kelvin Jr., Brenda, Judith (Tony), Leza (Cory), and Sonia. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Roderick, Ticoya, Amahri, Amyah, Amana, Joshua, and Rachel, along with many great-grandchildren.Her family expresses deep gratitude to all who knew and loved Gloria, celebrating her unwavering devotion and faith. Although she will be profoundly missed, her legacy of love and faith endures.

Read More

https://www.unitymemorialfh.com/obituary/Gloria-Thompson?utm_campaign=marquee-share-button&utm_term=copy-link&utm_content=Share