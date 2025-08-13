PAM LEADER SLAMS DREW ADMINISTRATION OVER ALLEGED MASS EXTORTION, PEACE PROGRAMME CORRUPTION, AND BLATANT LACK OF TRANSPARENCY

PAM LEADER UNLEASHES POLITICAL FIRESTORM — SLAMS DREW ADMINISTRATION OVER ALLEGED MASS EXTORTION, PEACE PROGRAMME CORRUPTION, AND BLATANT LACK OF TRANSPARENCY

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 13, 2025 — In a blistering press conference that rattled the nation’s political core, People’s Action Movement (PAM) Leader delivered a no-holds-barred critique of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s administration, ripping into what he described as a “culture of concealment” surrounding the government’s controversial handling of the Peace Programme — now rebranded as “Elevate.”

Fielding a pointed question from a journalist about persistent allegations of mass extortion within the programme, the opposition leader confirmed he had heard the same chilling reports making the rounds in voice notes and community whispers — claims that individuals enrolled in the initiative have been shaken down by a senior figure in authority.

“The police must carry out the necessary investigations to see if anybody is trying to embezzle money or do anything improper in public office,” the PAM Leader declared, his tone laced with urgency. “People must feel safe communicating with those in authority — right now, I don’t believe they do.”

THE DREW ADMINISTRATION’S BROKEN PROMISES

The press room bristled as the PAM Leader reminded the public that Dr. Drew himself vowed to shut down the Peace Programme after taking office, denouncing it in campaign rhetoric. Yet, three years later, the programme not only remains alive under a new name — Elevate — but is allegedly being used as a cash cow for unscrupulous shakedowns.

“Is he going to tell the public how many people are on Elevate? How much they’re being paid weekly? And how many are being forced to hand over part of their stipends to someone or some group?” the PAM Leader challenged. “He’s the Minister of National Security — he has that information.”

The opposition boss further pressed for clarity on whether participants are paying into Social Security, noting that Drew’s administration had loudly pledged to regularise such payments — a pledge that now appears unfulfilled.

THREE YEARS IN — NO MORE EXCUSES

With the Drew government approaching the midway point of its term, the PAM Leader scoffed at the administration’s continued attempts to lay blame on the previous government.

“This is no honeymoon period anymore,” he said sharply. “When does it end? When he rings the bell? The people deserve answers now.”

A POLITICAL VOLCANO READY TO ERUPT

The allegations — if proven true — would send shockwaves through an administration already facing mounting criticism over crime, governance, and public trust. For PAM, the moment was ripe to draw a line in the sand and frame the Drew government as not only incompetent but complicit in deep-rooted corruption.

The Leader’s fiery remarks now hang over Government Headquarters like a political thundercloud, with citizens, civil society groups, and international observers waiting to see if Prime Minister Drew will finally break his silence — or continue, as the opposition charges, to hide behind a veil of secrecy while “the people’s money is siphoned in plain sight.”

SKN TIMES will continue to follow this explosive story as it unfolds.