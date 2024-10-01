LATE FORMER PARLIAMENTARY REPRESENTATIVE ROY JONES, LEAVES LEGACY OF SERVICE AND ACCOMPLISHMENT

The nation mourns the passing of Roy Jones, a former two-term elected Parliamentary Representative for Constituency #7 and Minister of Trade and Industry. Jones, who served with distinction from 1984 to 1993, leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of achievements that transformed his constituency and contributed significantly to national development. His tireless dedication to the people and country is evident in the many projects he spearheaded, particularly in the rural areas of St. Kitts.

Jones’ tenure as Minister of Trade and Industry marked a period of remarkable progress for the communities of Belle Vue, Tabernacle, Mansion, Phillips, Molineux, Bourryeau, Lodge Village, and Ottley’s. His leadership focused on infrastructural development, improving public services, and enhancing the quality of life for his constituents. Some of the key accomplishments of his political career are outlined below.

Accomplishments in Constituency #7

Belle Vue:

Instrumental in the allotment of new house lots.

Greatly improved roads from Island Main Rd to Black Rocks Pasture.

Initiated plans to develop Black Rocks Pasture into a major tourist attraction.

Tabernacle:

Introduced fire and ambulance services to the area.

Constructed new roads and a major bridge on the Island Main Road.

Facilitated the allotment of new house lots and developed an Industrial Park Hard Court and low-income housing.

Provided new streetlights on the Roy Jones Road.

Mansion:

Resurfaced roads in key areas and expanded the Mansion Playing Field.

Solved long-standing electrical low-voltage problems and supported the establishment of a Day Care Centre.

Christ Church:

Allocated new house lots for the community.

Phillips:

Provided new streetlights and allocated house lots.

Molineux:

Oversaw the construction of the new Mary Charles Hospital, which served the surrounding areas and provided dental care.

Developed the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex and allocated sites for low-income housing.

Bourryeau:

Improved road infrastructure and street lighting.

Lodge Village:

Built a new well to improve the water supply and expanded the Lodge Village Playing Field.

Strengthened the bridge on the Island Main Road and resurfaced roads in Lodge Project.

Ottley’s:

Improved water supply and developed a new playing field.

Allocated house lots to residents.

A Legacy of Generosity and Commitment

Roy Jones was not only a visionary leader but also a man of immense generosity. Over $80,000 of his salary as the elected representative for Constituency #7 was used to directly benefit his constituents. This assistance ranged from helping families in financial crises to supporting community events, sporting activities, and educational needs. His contributions were essential in maintaining a constituency office in Molineux from 1984 and helping over 150 constituents secure employment.

A Humble and Dedicated Public Servant

Jones was revered for his humility and dedication. He was not only a politician but a champion for the people, always prioritizing the needs of his constituency and the country. His leadership has left an indelible mark on the nation, particularly in the communities he served, and his memory will continue to inspire future generations.

As the nation reflects on his passing, we honor his contributions, his legacy, and the many lives he touched during his time in public office. Roy Jones’ commitment to improving the lives of those in his constituency and beyond will forever be remembered as a shining example of dedicated public service.