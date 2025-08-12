ACP TRAVIS FRANCO ROGERS TAPPED TO LEAD CARICOM DISASTER RELIEF UNIT FOR 2025

– St. Kitts-Nevis Law Enforcement Veteran Earns Regional Command in Critical Disaster Response Role

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 12, 2025 – The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is beaming with pride as one of its most distinguished law enforcement leaders, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Travis Franco Rogers, has been officially nominated to serve as Director of the CARICOM Disaster Relief Unit (CDRU) for 2025 – a top-tier role charged with coordinating rapid regional response in times of crisis.

ACP Rogers’ nomination comes on the heels of his successful completion of the CDRU 2025 Training and Exercise in Antigua and Barbuda alongside Sergeant Ryan Haywood of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and Staff Sergeant Lester Phipps of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF).

The week-long programme, which ran from July 28th to August 4th, was a joint initiative of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and the Regional Security System (RSS). It brought together CARICOM law enforcement and defence personnel for an intensive, hands-on test of disaster readiness — from setting up field operations with internet and solar power, to conducting full-scale simulation exercises, and honing expertise in humanitarian assistance, logistics, emergency telecommunications, and multi-agency coordination.

“In a proud moment for our Federation, ACP Rogers was nominated to serve as the Director of CDRU for 2025, a testament to his leadership and the respect he commands across the region,” a release from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force stated.

“The CDRU’s mission is vital to our collective safety and sustainability. We are confident that our representatives will continue to excel and contribute to making our region stronger, safer, and more resilient.”

A Career of Service and Excellence

ACP Rogers’ rise to regional leadership is built on more than three decades of dedicated service. Enlisting in the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force on January 1, 1991, at just 17 years old, Rogers demonstrated early resolve to make policing his lifelong career.

From Beat & Patrol to elite tactical assignments with the Special Services Unit (SSU) and Strategic Intelligence Unit (SIU), Rogers quickly developed a reputation for professionalism, forthrightness, and operational excellence. He served in multiple divisions — including CID, Local Intelligence, and most notably as a K9 Handler and Drug Investigator with the Anti-Narcotics Unit, where his leadership from 2007 to 2016 saw strong cooperation with the US DEA and other international agencies.

His expertise has been sharpened through advanced training in the USA, Colombia, Argentina, England, and across the Caribbean. A certified Drug Counsellor and member of the Drug Prevention & Treatment Specialist (DPATS) Team, he has balanced tactical strength with community-focused outreach.

From 2016 to 2017, as Acting Superintendent for Division B, ACP Rogers oversaw a period of reduced crime through decisive leadership and strategic policing.

In 2016/17, his contributions were recognised when he was named Rotary Club of Liamuiga Police Officer of the Year.

Caribbean Leadership in a Time of Increasing Risk

As Director of the CDRU, ACP Rogers will be at the helm of CARICOM’s primary disaster response mechanism, deploying personnel and resources in the wake of hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, and other regional emergencies.

The appointment not only cements St. Kitts and Nevis’ place on the map of Caribbean security and resilience, but also reflects the growing demand for experienced, tested leaders capable of coordinating multi-country disaster relief efforts.

For ACP Rogers, the mission remains clear: safeguarding lives and strengthening the region’s collective capacity to withstand the worst — and recover stronger.

The nation salutes ACP Travis Franco Rogers — a son of the soil now leading the Caribbean’s frontline in disaster response.