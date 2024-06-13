Tricia Foxe Bears the Flag for St. Kitts and Nevis Graduates at Monroe College Commencement

New York, June 13, 2024 – Tricia Foxe, originally from Tabernacle, St. Kitts and Nevis, and now residing in Connecticut, USA, proudly represents her home country as she graduates from Monroe College today. Earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Health Management, Foxe exemplifies dedication and excellence, graduating with a notable GPA of 3.87.

Foxe’s journey is marked by her significant contributions to the health, wellness, and fitness industry. As an experienced analyst, she has demonstrated expertise in handling grievances, administrative assistance, appeals, consumer services, and customer service. Her skill set and professional demeanor have earned her respect and recognition in her field.

With a strong background in Health Service Administration from Monroe College, Foxe is well-equipped to make impactful contributions to the health management sector. Her academic achievement is a testament to her hard work and commitment to her studies and professional development.

Foxe’s role today extends beyond personal achievement; she stands as a beacon of pride for her fellow graduates from St. Kitts and Nevis, showcasing the talent and potential of students from the Caribbean. Her journey from Tabernacle to Connecticut, and now to the stage of Monroe College’s commencement, highlights her determination and passion for advancing in her career.

As Tricia Foxe embarks on her next professional chapter, her experience and skills position her as a valuable asset to the health management industry. Her story inspires not only her peers at Monroe College but also the broader community of St. Kitts and Nevis, celebrating the accomplishments and promise of its citizens.

Congratulations to Tricia Foxe and the entire Monroe College Class of 2024 on their remarkable achievements!