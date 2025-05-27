ST. KITTS AND NEVIS’ ROLEECE BROOKES NOMINATED FOR EMERGING CARIBBEAN LEADER AWARD — CAST YOUR VOTE NOW FOR OUR RISING STAR!

Who will take home the Emerging Caribbean Leader Award? The Caribbean is watching, and St. Kitts and Nevis is READY to crown its own!

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The spotlight is shining brightly on one of St. Kitts and Nevis’ most brilliant young minds—Roleece Brookes—as she earns a prestigious nomination for the Emerging Caribbean Leader Award, a title that celebrates visionaries shaping the future of the region with passion, purpose, and power!

This highly coveted award recognizes individuals who exemplify exceptional leadership, integrity, innovation, and a fierce commitment to driving positive change in Caribbean communities. And when it comes to blazing a trail of excellence, few shine brighter than Roleece Brookes.

A trailblazer in the global investment migration space, Roleece recently stepped into a powerful new role as Partner in Citizenship by Investment at the internationally respected financial firm, Holborn Assets. Her appointment signals a significant leap forward in an already impressive career defined by discipline, intellect, and vision.

With a Bachelor’s in Political Science and International Relations, a Master’s in Global Economic Governance and Public Affairs, and a freshly minted Master of Laws in International Economic Law, Roleece stands as a towering example of academic and professional excellence. In 2019, she made history by becoming the first person in St. Kitts and Nevis to be named a Certified Investment Migration Practitioner.

Now, as her name stands among the Caribbean’s brightest nominees, St. Kitts and Nevis has the power to make history again—but only if YOU vote!

Let’s raise our voices and rally behind Roleece Brookes, a daughter of the soil, a Caribbean icon in the making, and a true inspiration to young leaders everywhere.

VOTE NOW and let the world see that St. Kitts and Nevis raises leaders, not followers!

