Cheruiyot Kirui: The Kenyan Missing Mountaineer Found Dead on Everest

****Cheruiyot Kirui, a prominent figure in the world of mountaineering and ultra-running, has captured attention with his daring attempt to summit Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen. However, his quest has taken a somber turn as he has been reported missing above 8,000 meters on the world’s highest peak since Wednesday morning.But who is Cheruiyot Kirui, and what are his past remarkable accomplishments?**Mountaineering:**- In September 2023, Kirui achieved a significant milestone by summiting Mt. Manaslu (8,163m) without supplemental oxygen, marking the first African to accomplish this feat on a peak above 8,000 meters.- He has completed multiple speed climbs of Mt. Kilimanjaro (5,895m), demonstrating exceptional endurance by ascending and descending in just 15 hours.- Kirui boasts over 20 ascents of Mt. Kenya, setting course records on the three main routes, including an impressive time of 2 hours and 56 minutes on the Sirimon route from Old Moses to Lenana Summit.- Additionally, he undertook an expedition-style climb of Rwenzonri (Mt. Stanley 5,109m) over six days and traversed the Aberdare ranges, completing several routes, including a self-supported South-North traverse.**Ultra Marathons:**- Kirui secured second place in the Ultra Trail Chiang Mai, Thailand (160km, 6,100m elevation) in August 2022.- He participated in the Cappadocia Ultra Trail, Turkey (121km, 3,600m elevation) in October 2021.- One of his most notable achievements includes completing the Tor Des Geants (Tour of the Giants) in the Italian Alps (356km, 27,000m elevation) in September 2019, which he chronicled in his book “ULTRAMARATHON: THE STORY OF TOR DES GÉANTS.”- Kirui also completed the No Business 100 in the USA (166km, 3,900m elevation) in 2018 and participated in the Beskidy Ultra Trail, Poland (96km, 4,900m elevation) in September 2017.As the search for Kirui continues on Mount Everest, his extraordinary achievements serve as a testament to his courage and determination in tackling extreme challenges. His legacy in the world of mountaineering and ultra-running will undoubtedly endure, inspiring others to push their limits in pursuit of their dreams.