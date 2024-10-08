PAM Deputy Leader Azard Gumbs Slams Prime Minister for Breaking CBI Dividends Promise on Maiden Talk Show “UNFILTERED”

In a fiery debut of his solo talk show UNFILTERED, Attorney Azard Gumbs, Deputy Political Leader of the opposition People’s Action Movement (PAM), tore into Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, accusing him of backtracking on his 2022 campaign promise regarding the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program dividends. Gumbs claimed that the Prime Minister’s failure to deliver on this promise has left citizens disillusioned and questioning the credibility of the administration.

Gumbs began by recalling the bold pledge made by Dr. Drew in 2022: “Every worker in St. Kitts and Nevis who contributes to social security shall each year receive two six-month dividend payments from the proceeds derived from the CBI program.” He stressed that the Prime Minister’s campaign statement had no conditions, other than the requirement that citizens contribute to social security.

However, in recent months, Gumbs argued, the Prime Minister has shifted the narrative. Instead of fulfilling his unequivocal promise, Dr. Drew has now added a caveat that the dividends would only be paid if there were “extra” funds available from the CBI program. According to Gumbs, this shift in language represents a blatant contradiction and amounts to a broken promise.

“It is really unfortunate,” Gumbs said, “We have a Prime Minister who, when he campaigned while in opposition, promised the people of St. Kitts and Nevis two payments being made annually. He didn’t give any qualifications as to what was needed for these payments, other than those who contribute to social security. But now, we’re hearing that the funds may go elsewhere, and the people are left with nothing but empty promises.”

The attorney’s frustration resonated with many citizens who have long awaited the dividends they were promised. Gumbs further criticized the government for failing to be transparent about the CBI funds, questioning how the program’s wealth is being managed and why the people of St. Kitts and Nevis are not seeing tangible benefits.

“Why did I choose to do that?” Gumbs quoted Dr. Drew from his earlier statements. “Because here you had a CBI program that was the people’s citizenship being used. So I said, if there is any extra, let’s give the people directly. That’s the Prime Minister a few months ago. But now, it seems the extra isn’t for the people.”

Gumbs’ criticism of the government didn’t stop there. He called out Dr. Drew’s inconsistency, pointing out that when he made the original promise on the campaign trail, there was no mention of “extra” profits or the possibility that citizens might not receive the payments at all.

“Prime Minister, if you are going to make promises on a platform, at least make sure that you carry through with these promises and not backtrack and say you said something that you did not say!” Gumbs charged, urging the administration to be accountable and transparent in its handling of the country’s resources.

As the CBI program continues to be a significant source of revenue for St. Kitts and Nevis, the debate over how its funds are distributed is likely to intensify. Gumbs’ passionate address on UNFILTERED has sparked a renewed conversation about the government’s accountability and whether promises made to the people are being honored. As the opposition gears up for further political action, the spotlight will remain firmly on Prime Minister Drew and the CBI dividends issue.