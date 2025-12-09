SOVEREIGNTY FOR SALE? NEVIS CIVIL SOCIETY DECLARES WAR ON SSZ ACT AS DESTINY PROJECT FACES TOTAL REJECTION

Basseterre/Charlestown — A political and legislative firestorm is now raging across the Federation as the newly formed Nevis Civil Society Coalition has formally written to Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and Nevis Premier Mark Brantley, demanding the full repeal of the Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) Authorization Act, 2025, declaring the law a direct threat to sovereignty, national security, environmental integrity, and democratic governance.

In one of the most blistering civil society rebukes in modern political history, the coalition warns that the SSZ Act opens the door for a “state within a state”, giving developers unchecked power, while ordinary citizens stand to lose land, heritage, security, and international credibility.

The coalition’s statement pulls no punches: the Act, they argue, was engineered for developers — not citizens. Even more alarming, they declare that the Destiny Project’s risks vastly outweigh any touted benefits, especially amid concerns surrounding cryptocurrency-linked developers, which could threaten Nevis’ standing in global finance.

The letter confirms what many critics have long feared:

Autonomous governance zones beyond democratic control

beyond democratic control Massive population inflows with no clear security framework

with no clear security framework Unclear land acquisition practices

Severe environmental and heritage risks

Economic exposure tied to crypto finance

And perhaps most damning of all — this opposition is not isolated. The coalition stands shoulder-to-shoulder with heavyweight national voices including:

Nevis Historical and Conservation Society

St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce

Nevis Evangelical Association

Charles Wilkin

Dwyer Astaphan

This is no fringe uprising — this is a national reckoning.

Below is the FULL PRESS RELEASE submitted to the Honourable Prime Minister and the Honourable Premier:

FULL PRESS RELEASE — NEVIS CIVIL SOCIETY COALITION

LETTER FROM NEVIS CIVIL SOCIETY TO THE HON. PRIME MINISTER TERRANCE DREW AND THE HON. NEVIS PREMIER MARK BRANTLEY

Nevis Civil Society, a new coalition of non-profits, businesses and residents of Nevis, is calling for the repeal of the Special Sustainability Zone Authorization Act (or SSZ Act) of 2025 because of serious concerns about the Act itself, and the effect that the related Destiny project could have on Nevis.

The Nevis Civil Society position reflects a unified consensus, representing a broad membership of organizations and individuals that have been meeting in consultation to consider the ramifications of the new far-reaching Act. We believe the law is seriously flawed and could permit developers to establish their own state within a state.

Our stakeholders are concerned by the size of the development, the impact on the natural and historic resources of Nevis, and the autonomous zone it intends to create. They are dissatisfied with the way land is being acquired for the SSZ, the impact of the large population increases envisaged, and multiple issues relating to the future security of the people of Nevis, and the image of our island internationally.

The group is concerned that the SSZ Act was written to enable developers, rather than to protect the rights of the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The group does not oppose development but believes that controlled development with guardrails in place is essential. We believe the risk involved with the Destiny project far outweigh the potential benefits, above all due to the Act which gives the developers permission to act with impunity in a sovereign state they are allowed to create.

We are also concerned about the developers’ connection to cryptocurrency, which has been shown to have questionable use and could potentially threaten Nevis’ standing in the world of global finance.

Our position is consistent with concerns that have been raised by a range of civil society actors across St. Kitts and Nevis, including the Nevis Historical and Conservation Society, St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce, the Nevis Evangelical Association, Mr. Charles Wilkin, and Mr. Dwyer Astaphan.

Yours Sincerely,

The Nevis Civil Society Coalition

CONTACT INFORMATION

The Nevis Civil Society Coalition

Tel: (869) 667-0124

Email: neviscivilsociety@qmail.com

A MOMENT OF NATIONAL TRUTH

This letter is no routine policy objection — it is a direct indictment of the SSZ framework itself. It calls into question who truly benefits, who controls the future of Nevis, and whether democratic safeguards are being quietly dismantled in the name of “development.”

With civil society now fully mobilized, the political establishment faces a simple question:

Will the people come first — or will corporate sovereignty replace national sovereignty?

The battle over the SSZ Act has officially exploded into the open.