PAM BLASTS AG WILKIN FOR DISMISSING PREMIER BRANTLEY’S CALL FOR CONSULTATION ON WORLD BANK FAIR SHARE REPORT

“THE DISRESPECT RUNS DEEPER THAN WORDS — PEOPLE ARE FED UP,” PAM DECLARES IN SCATHING STATEMENT

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — August 9, 2025 — The political temperature has exploded once again in St. Kitts and Nevis as the People’s Action Movement (PAM) unleashed a blistering attack on Attorney General Garth Wilkin for his dismissive and sarcastic remarks in response to Premier Mark Brantley’s call for meaningful consultation on the controversial World Bank Fair Share Report.

In a fiery social media statement that’s setting political circles ablaze, PAM didn’t hold back:

“The disrespect runs deeper than words. People are fed up!”

AG Wilkin had previously responded with thinly veiled sarcasm, quipping that if every matter were taken to a town hall meeting, “nothing would get done.” But PAM is calling out that tone as proof of an administration riddled with arrogance, secrecy, and disdain for public input.

“When the Attorney General sarcastically says that if every matter were taken to a town hall, ‘nothing would get done,’ the question that immediately arises is: what exactly has been done? More importantly, for whom?” the party asked.

A Culture of Contempt?

PAM’s statement goes beyond the current Fair Share controversy, accusing the Drew-led administration of cultivating a “sinister culture of exclusion and entitlement.”

“This Labour government’s attitude is not just one of political arrogance; it is indicative of a wider, more sinister culture of exclusion and entitlement. It reeks of a leadership style that sees consultation as a burden, not a responsibility,” PAM declared.

The attack lays bare the growing discontent with the Drew administration’s top-down, closed-door governance style, which critics say routinely sidelines Nevisian voices and ignores the electorate at large.

A Direct Rebuke in Defense of Brantley

PAM defended Premier Brantley’s public expression of concern, stating that his call for consultation was not only valid but essential for democratic governance.

“Premier Brantley’s concerns should not be dismissed with condescension but addressed with the seriousness they deserve,” PAM said, slamming AG Wilkin’s tone as “condescending and unacceptable.”

Beyond Nevis vs. St. Kitts

In a strategic reframing, PAM made clear that this isn’t about inter-island rivalry—it’s about accountability.

“This is not about Nevis versus St. Kitts — this is about the people versus a government growing dangerously comfortable with ignoring them.”

Where’s the Consultation Record?

PAM is also demanding transparency, asking a question many have echoed in recent months:

How many public consultations or town halls has the Drew administration held since taking office?

The answer, PAM says, is “glaringly obvious to the people: very few, if any.”

A Government Out of Touch?

This latest public confrontation underscores the widening credibility gap between the Drew administration and large swaths of the electorate, particularly those watching closely how the Fair Share issue is handled.

For PAM, it’s not just about this one report. It’s about a government that promised consultation and participation but instead delivers contempt and control.

The party closed its statement with a pointed warning:

“This nation cannot thrive when its federal government refuses to practice the very democratic values it promised to uphold.”

