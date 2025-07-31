PREMIER BRANTLEY SLAMS DREW’S LOTTO BILL: “YOU CAN’T PROMOTE FINANCIAL LITERACY AND THEN PUSH GAMBLING!”



Opposition Leader Decries Government’s “Conflicting Morality” and Refuses to Back State-Run Gaming Scheme

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The Drew administration’s latest move to drag the government into the gambling business has sparked fierce resistance from Nevis Premier and Opposition Leader Hon. Mark Brantley, who delivered a scathing rebuke in the National Assembly, making it crystal clear: he will not support the bill.

Premier Brantley criticized the bill as hypocritical and morally bankrupt, calling out the government for trying to implement financial literacy programmes like ASPIRE while simultaneously promoting addictive gambling habits through state-sponsored betting.

“I would have difficulty supporting ASPIRE, which is intended to educate and help our people in relation to their financial management, and at the same time appearing to support gambling, which arguably does the opposite,” Brantley declared forcefully in Parliament.

The Drew administration has defended the move as a revenue-generating strategy in the wake of a crumbling Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, stagnant cruise arrivals, and a still-unproven “pepper-picking” industry. But Brantley wasn’t buying it.

“If you win, the Prime Minister says everybody going to get a chance to win — that’s a good thing perhaps,” Brantley said sarcastically. “But what if you lose? And you’re a perennial loser? What if you win a little something, and now the sweetness got you hooked? You start borrowing, losing more, and spiraling downward.”

The Premier went further, likening the government’s embrace of gambling to its troubling approach to other addictive industries, saying:

“Whether it is marijuana, whether it is gaming, whether it is alcohol — we come into this House and talk about them without real concern for the social cost.”

With powerful language and unwavering conviction, Brantley sounded the alarm on what he believes is a dangerous and conflicting agenda being peddled by the Drew administration—one that talks discipline out of one side of its mouth while dangling lotto tickets with the other.

“This government wants to teach our people how to budget their paycheck with one hand, then turn around and take it back with a scratch card in the other.”

As discontent swells, many are now questioning whether the Drew administration is running out of ideas — or just morals.

Stay tuned. This battle over morality, money, and political credibility is just heating up.