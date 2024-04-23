Buyers Remorse! Growing Number of Citizens Expressing Regret Over their Decision to Vote in an Incapable Drew Administration

PLP Press Release, (April 23rd, 2024):-At his party’s press conference on April 23rd, Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) and third Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris said there is a growing number of nationals who are expressing regret now that they have realized they made a mistake in “putting a group of incompetent, arrogant, selfish and deceitful pretenders to administer our country.”“Today, even the most diehard Labour supporters admit that things are not going good under this Labour government,” Dr. Harris said during his opening statements. “They lack the maturity, integrity, decency, competence and compassion to govern St. Kitts and Nevis.”The MP for St. Christopher 7 pointed to the fact that the current Drew administration met an economy that was fundamentally strong, with nearly $688 Million in accumulated cash resources left behind by the Team Unity government in August 2022.Dr Harris added that “Because we were governing this country well and because we knew how to govern, we left many shovel-ready projects, that is projects ready for implementation. Some of these projects are the alternative energy projects, water projects, road construction projects, the Molineux Primary School, the Basseterre High School, we left behind Phase 3 of the JNF Transformation project, the New Correctional Facility and the recreational facility at Tabernacle that has become stalled for almost two years now because it was started by Team Unity.”Dr. Harris commented further that the ill-advised Drew administration frustrated the implementation of those important projects, and as a result the people of St. Kitts and Nevis are suffering from unprecedented hardships.“Our people are suffering because this administration is too busy filling their pockets, engaging in wasteful and frivolous travels. The St. Kitts and Nevis economy is in a downward spiral. Jobs are scarce. No money is available. Cost of living has elevated to higher levels,” Dr. Harris said, indicating that residents across the length and breadth of the country are crying out about how challenging times are.Dr. Harris emphasized that the PLP-led government can solve the problems the Drew administration is evidently incapable of addressing. He said, “It is time to take our country back. Let all of us patriots of this our country, work together to deliver a better St. Kitts and Nevis. My PLP will work with you and for you so that you become the beneficiaries of a better St. Kitts and Nevis.”END