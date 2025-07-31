OECS MOURNS LOSS OF REGIONAL DIPLOMATIC GIANT ELMA GENE ISAAC

Castries, St. Lucia, July 31, 2025 – The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Her Excellency Elma Gene Isaac, a respected and long-serving Commissioner of the OECS and Saint Lucia’s Ambassador to CARICOM.

Ambassador Isaac passed away on Wednesday, July 30, leaving behind an enduring legacy as a quiet architect of the regional integration movement. From her early work as a Consultant in the Regional Integration Unit in 2008, to becoming its Head in 2011, and finally serving as Saint Lucia’s Commissioner to the OECS from 2017 to 2025, Elma Gene Isaac remained a steadfast force at the forefront of shaping the OECS’s direction.

“Elma Gene Isaac was not merely a participant in the regional integration movement; she was one of its quiet architects,” the OECS Commission said in a heartfelt tribute. “She brought logic to complexity and clarity to our collective aspirations.”

A diplomat renowned for her forensic intellect and unwavering dignity, Isaac was more than her titles. She was a stabilizing influence, a clear voice of reason, and a relentless advocate for unity and structured progress in the region. Her approach to diplomacy transcended bureaucracy — rooted instead in relationships, service, and purposeful design.

“She carried not only the portfolio of her office with unflagging zeal,” the OECS added, “but she also stimulated deep policy debate and taught us that patience is strength, and diplomacy is the clarity we bring to complexity.”

Isaac’s legacy is etched not only in the institutional reforms she helped implement, but in the values she embodied — discipline, excellence, and dedication. Her contributions have left a permanent imprint on regional development and governance.

“To her family and loved ones, we extend our deepest sympathies,” the Commission’s tribute concluded. “Your loss is shared by a wider community bound not by geography, but by gratitude for her life’s work. Let us honour her with a renewed commitment to the ideals she helped champion. May her soul rest in profound peace.”

Elma Gene Isaac’s life was a testament to service, and her legacy will continue to shape the OECS for generations to come.