Ministry of Tourism Cracks Down on Counterfeit Merchandise

In a bid to preserve the authentic Kittitian experience and safeguard the reputation of St. Kitts and Nevis as a premier tourist destination, the Ministry of Tourism has unveiled a series of new policy initiatives targeting the sale of counterfeit merchandise at Port Zante and other ports of entry.

Addressing the press conference on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Marsha Henderson, outlined the necessity of these measures. She emphasized the importance of maintaining standards for local products and protecting the integrity of the tourism industry.

Minister Henderson stressed that the sale of counterfeit goods not only deceives visitors but also poses a risk to the destination’s reputation. To combat this issue, the ministry will collaborate with the Office of the Attorney-General to enact stricter laws and regulations.

Acknowledging existing legislation, Minister Henderson highlighted the need for effective enforcement and accountability. She underscored the crucial role of cooperation between the Ministry of Tourism, merchants, and the Attorney-General’s Office in ensuring the success of these initiatives.

Furthermore, Minister Henderson expressed confidence in the collective efforts of all stakeholders to eliminate counterfeit goods from ports of entry. By upholding standards and offering genuine, high-quality products, St. Kitts aims to enhance the experience for both visitors and locals alike.