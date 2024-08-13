Olympian Delwayne Delaney’s Leadership Brings Unprecedented Success to SKNAAA as He Seeks Second Term as President

Olympian Delwayne Delaney, the current President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Amateur Athletic Association (SKNAAA), is seeking a second term at the helm of the organization. As he campaigns for re-election, Delaney boasts an impressive list of accomplishments and initiatives that have transformed the SKNAAA and brought significant progress to athletics in St. Kitts and Nevis.

A Transformational Four Years

Delaney’s first term as SKNAAA President was marked by a series of groundbreaking achievements, including:

Introduction of Twilight Meets : A new competitive platform for athletes.

: A new competitive platform for athletes. COVID-19 Relief Fund : Financial support for athletes during the pandemic.

: Financial support for athletes during the pandemic. Sponsorship Secured for Challenge Series Meets : Attracting sponsors like KFC, Hobson Enterprise, Sol, SKNOC, Horsfords, Next Gen Lab, and Island Auto Supply.

: Attracting sponsors like KFC, Hobson Enterprise, Sol, SKNOC, Horsfords, Next Gen Lab, and Island Auto Supply. Execution of the Club Assistance Grant and Grassroots Program : Strengthening the foundation of athletics in the Federation.

: Strengthening the foundation of athletics in the Federation. Gender Leadership Seminar : Promoting gender equality in sports leadership.

: Promoting gender equality in sports leadership. Establishment of U18 National Records : Setting new benchmarks for young athletes.

: Setting new benchmarks for young athletes. Corporate Sponsorships Secured : Successfully negotiated sponsorships with First Federal Credit Union and St. Kitts-Nevis Anguilla National Bank.

: Successfully negotiated sponsorships with First Federal Credit Union and St. Kitts-Nevis Anguilla National Bank. Historic Medal Haul at Carifta Games : Achieving a total of eight medals.

: Achieving a total of eight medals. Bringing Top-Level Coaching to the Federation : Dr. Glen Mills, a renowned coach, provided training and guidance to athletes.

: Dr. Glen Mills, a renowned coach, provided training and guidance to athletes. Hosting the First-Ever Multi-City TDC Interschool Championship : Expanding the scope of interschool competitions.

: Expanding the scope of interschool competitions. Increased Participation in Track and Field : Growing the number of athletes involved in the sport.

: Growing the number of athletes involved in the sport. Launch of the SKN Athletics Academy : Developing the next generation of athletes.

: Developing the next generation of athletes. Training Opportunities for Coaches : Enhancing the skills of local coaches.

: Enhancing the skills of local coaches. Hosting of Women’s Gala (Breaking the Bias) : Celebrating and empowering women in sports.

: Celebrating and empowering women in sports. Resurfacing of Kim Collins Stadium : Advocating for improvements in athletic facilities.

: Advocating for improvements in athletic facilities. Revival of Zonal Meets : Partnering with the Ministry of Sports to reignite regional competitions.

: Partnering with the Ministry of Sports to reignite regional competitions. Expansion of Athletic Clubs : Welcoming five new clubs into the fold.

: Welcoming five new clubs into the fold. World Athletics Assistance in Constitution Development : Strengthening the governance of SKNAAA.

: Strengthening the governance of SKNAAA. Apparel Sponsorship for Carifta Team : Securing uniforms and gear for national athletes.

: Securing uniforms and gear for national athletes. First-Ever Media Team at Carifta Games : Elevating the visibility of St. Kitts and Nevis athletics.

: Elevating the visibility of St. Kitts and Nevis athletics. Medical Support at Local Meets : Ensuring the safety and well-being of athletes.

: Ensuring the safety and well-being of athletes. Connection with Overseas Athletes : Creating platforms for interaction and collaboration.

: Creating platforms for interaction and collaboration. Record Number of Athletes to the US : Facilitating opportunities for over 20 athletes to compete abroad.

: Facilitating opportunities for over 20 athletes to compete abroad. Largest Contingent to Travel to Carifta Games : An impressive 22 athletes represented the Federation.

: An impressive 22 athletes represented the Federation. Technical Officials Gala : Honoring the contributions of technical staff.

: Honoring the contributions of technical staff. Virtual Training Sessions : Offering educational sessions in nutrition, broadcasting, strength and conditioning, and more.

: Offering educational sessions in nutrition, broadcasting, strength and conditioning, and more. Rebranding of Development Meets : Modernizing and enhancing the meet experience.

: Modernizing and enhancing the meet experience. Appointment of a Director of Coaching : Elevating the quality of athletic training.

: Elevating the quality of athletic training. First Multi-Event Medal at Carifta : Capturing a historic achievement in multi-discipline events.

: Capturing a historic achievement in multi-discipline events. Successful Execution of the Track Season in Nevis : Expanding the reach of athletics to both islands.

: Expanding the reach of athletics to both islands. Establishment of Senior and Junior National Records : Setting new milestones in the sport.

: Setting new milestones in the sport. Procurement of New Photofinish Equipment : Improving the accuracy of race results.

: Improving the accuracy of race results. Operation of a New Office Space at Kim Collins Stadium : Enhancing administrative efficiency.

: Enhancing administrative efficiency. Bronze Medals at International Games : Nadale Buntin and Amya Clarke brought home bronze from the Pan American Games and CAC Games, respectively.

: Nadale Buntin and Amya Clarke brought home bronze from the Pan American Games and CAC Games, respectively. Jason Rogers’ Qualification for the 2020 Olympic Games : A testament to the high level of athletic talent being nurtured.

: A testament to the high level of athletic talent being nurtured. Negotiating the Reopening of Track and Field During the Pandemic : Ensuring the continuation of the sport amid global challenges.

: Ensuring the continuation of the sport amid global challenges. Kid’s Athletics Training in St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Expanding training initiatives regionally.

A Passion for Youth and Community Development

Delaney, a resident of Conaree Village, has a deep commitment to youth and community development. A graduate of Basseterre High School and Texas Christian University, Delaney has dedicated his life to serving his community and advancing the sport of athletics. His extensive track and field career, which includes a silver medal at the Pan American Games and a bronze medal at the World Championship, has provided him with a wealth of experience and connections that he has used to benefit the SKNAAA.

In 2019, Delaney launched the S.E.L.F. project (Seeing Everyone Life Family), which has spearheaded numerous initiatives, including back-to-school fairs, community clean-ups, food donation drives, and more. His leadership extends beyond sports, impacting the broader community in meaningful ways.

As Delaney seeks a second term as SKNAAA President, his track record of success and his unwavering dedication to the sport and his community position him as a formidable candidate. The accomplishments of the last four years stand as a testament to his vision, leadership, and commitment to excellence in athletics.