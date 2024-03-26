St. Kitts National Dennis McCall Jr. Set to Present Papers at Air Transport Research Society Conference

St. Kitts National Dennis McCall Jr. Excels at Air Transport Research Society Conference

St. Kitts national Dennis McCall Jr. is riding high on success as he celebrates having two papers accepted for presentation at the prestigious 27th Air Transport Research Society Conference. McCall, an Air Transport Management PhD candidate, expresses his elation at this opportunity to showcase his research endeavors on a global platform.

McCall’s excitement is palpable as he acknowledges the honor of collaborating with esteemed PhD supervisors Lucy Budd, Stephen Ison, and the remarkable Dalano R. DaSouza. With a background in sustainability advocacy and stakeholder engagement, McCall is dedicated to making a positive impact on the aviation industry and society at large.

Armed with an MSc in Air Transport Management and a BSc in Management (Tourism & Hospitality Management), McCall’s journey has been marked by a commitment to research, advocacy, and leadership. His doctoral thesis focuses on sustainable aviation in Small Island Developing States, reflecting his aspiration to drive positive change in the aviation sector.

McCall’s professional journey includes roles such as Course Leader at Teesside University and various positions at De Montfort University, where he has contributed significantly to curriculum development, student engagement, and research in sustainable aviation practices.

As McCall eagerly anticipates presenting his papers and networking with fellow aviation professionals at the conference, his dedication to promoting environmentally conscious practices and fostering a sustainable aviation industry shines through. With his passion and expertise, McCall is poised to make meaningful contributions to the field of air transport management, leaving a lasting impact on the industry’s future.