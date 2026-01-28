OECS Commission and World Pediatrics sign MoU aimed at improving quality of life in member states

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, January 28, 2026 – St. Kitts and Nevis and other OECS countries stand to benefit from a Memorandum of Understanding signed earlier this week between the OECS and World Pediatrics.

The MoU establishes a framework for regional coordination and alignment to strengthen clinical delivery, including paediatric surgical missions, specialised clinics and improved referral pathways.

According to the OECS Commission in St. Lucia, the MoU places strong emphasis on capacity building, education and training to support sustainable improvements within health systems. It recognises the critical role of research, data and monitoring in guiding evidence-based policies and investment decisions. “Furthermore, the landmark agreement advances resource mobilisation as well as strategic partnerships and underscores the role of advocacy, communication and awareness. The formalised partnership pivotally recognises that improving child health is not only a clinical task but a societal one,” the OECS Commission said.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Director General of the OECS, His Excellency Dr Didacus Jules, expressed appreciation to World Pediatrics for the formalisation of the partnership and its longstanding commitment to the region.

“For over two decades, World Pediatrics has demonstrated what it means to combine clinical excellence with compassion, and service delivery with sustainable capacity building. Your presence in the Eastern Caribbean, your investment in regional hubs, and your collaboration with our Ministries of Health and clinical teams have already transformed lives and strengthened systems. The OECS, guided by its mandate under the Revised Treaty of Basseterre, remains firmly committed to regional cooperation as a pathway to improved quality of life for our people. In the health sector, this means pooling expertise, harmonising approaches, and addressing shared challenges together, particularly in areas where no single small state can act effectively on its own. Child health, and especially access to specialised paediatric services, is one such area.”

Chief Executive Officer of World Pediatrics, Mr Vafa Akhavan, endorsed the partnership as a significant step forward for child health in the region and emphasised World Pediatrics’ alignment with the OECS.

“That’s the beauty of being like-minded, that’s the beauty of a common purpose. It is that you will understand what it takes, and therefore the language becomes the same, and the mindset becomes the same, and the framework becomes the same, and that’s the guidance that we are so excited about in this partnership. The guidance of the OECS in translating this MoU into specific lines of action that we can take and make sure we are monitoring them; make sure we are qualifying them, make sure that we are impacting the lives of children. We believe at World Pediatrics when you impact the lives of the children you are impacting the lives of the family, and therefore by aggregate, the community. They become the future decision makers of our nations, of our regions, of the world, and so children are the strategic imperative of every generation because they grow up to be the future decision makers.”

Through this MoU, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States and World Pediatrics will work together to elevate paediatric health as a shared priority, strengthening regional capacity and supporting sustainable health outcomes for children throughout the OECS region.