ST. KITTS TENNIS ON FIRE: U14 PHENOMS TZURIEL PERCIVAL & BRIELLA LAKE SMASH CAREER-HIGH COTECC RANKINGS

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (January 26, 2026)

St. Kitts’ junior tennis revolution is no longer a promise — it is a reality unfolding in real time.

Two of the Federation’s brightest young stars, Tzuriel Percival and Briella Lake, have surged to career-high rankings in the Confederation of Tennis of Central America and the Caribbean (COTECC) Under-14 standings, sending a clear message across the region: St. Kitts has arrived on the junior tennis map.

According to the January 12, 2026 COTECC Rankings, Percival now sits at an outstanding #19 overall in Boys COTECC and an elite #5 in the Caribbean — a meteoric rise that has stunned regional observers. Just months ago, in mid-2025, Percival was ranked #246. Today, he stands firmly among the Top 20 in Central America and the Caribbean, marking one of the most dramatic ranking climbs in recent junior tennis history.

The St. Kitts Department of Sports hailed Percival’s ascent as nothing short of extraordinary.

“Tzuriel continues his steady rise as one of the top emerging contenders at the COTECC level. His progress has been remarkable — climbing from #246 to the Top 20 in under a year and cementing his place among the Top 5 players in the Caribbean.”

On the girls’ side, Briella Lake continues to fly the St. Kitts and Nevis flag with consistency and class, earning a #68 ranking in Girls COTECC and a formidable #6 position in the Caribbean. Her ranking reflects not only results, but discipline, resilience, and a growing regional presence that signals even greater breakthroughs ahead.

“Briella’s Caribbean ranking of #6 highlights her determination, consistency, and growing impact on the regional tennis scene as she proudly represents St. Kitts and Nevis at the highest junior levels,” the Department of Sports stated.

Together, Percival and Lake represent a new golden generation of St. Kitts tennis — young, fearless, and unafraid to challenge traditional regional powerhouses. Their achievements are also a testament to the sacrifice of families, the commitment of coaches, and the support systems working quietly behind the scenes to nurture excellence.

As the rankings climb and the spotlight grows brighter, one thing is undeniable:

The future of tennis in St. Kitts and Nevis is not just bright — it is blazing.

The Department of Sports extended heartfelt congratulations to Tzuriel Percival and Briella Lake, along with their families, coaches, and supporters, noting that the Federation is witnessing the early chapters of what could be historic tennis careers.

SKN Times will continue to follow this unstoppable rise.