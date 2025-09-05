Here’s a Times Caribbean news article draft in your requested style:

WORLD NEWS || BREAKING: U.S. MILITARY EXERCISES IN PUERTO RICO AS VENEZUELAN JETS FLY OVER WARSHIPS IN CARIBBEAN

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — September 6, 2025 — Tensions in the Caribbean reached a dangerous new height after the U.S. military conducted large-scale exercises in Puerto Rico, just hours after the Pentagon confirmed that two Venezuelan fighter jets flew over American warships operating in regional waters.

The latest escalation comes against the backdrop of an increasingly volatile standoff between Washington and Caracas.

Warships, Drug Claims, and Deadly Strike

Tensions first ignited when former U.S. President Donald Trump deployed three warships in the Caribbean, claiming the move was part of an aggressive crackdown on regional drug trafficking routes. The deployment drew immediate condemnation from Venezuela, which accused Washington of militarizing the Caribbean and undermining regional stability.

The standoff grew more explosive when Trump announced that a U.S. strike had destroyed a vessel carrying 11 Venezuelans, killing all on board. While the Trump administration insisted the vessel was part of a narco-trafficking operation, Caracas strongly refuted the claim, describing the victims as innocent fishermen.

Venezuelan Response

Officials in Caracas have accused Washington of “threatening the peace of the Caribbean” and warned that American actions were putting the lives of ordinary Venezuelans at risk. “This is not a fight against drugs. This is provocation, plain and simple,” Venezuelan authorities declared in a fiery statement.

A Region on Edge

Military analysts warn that the Caribbean could become the epicenter of a dangerous geopolitical flashpoint, with U.S. forces showing strength through military drills while Venezuela responds with displays of aerial power.

For Caribbean nations caught in the middle, the escalation raises concerns about sovereignty, regional peace, and the potential for unintended clashes at sea or in the air.

With neither Washington nor Caracas backing down, the Caribbean finds itself once again at the center of great-power tensions — a theater of high-stakes confrontation in what many fear could spiral into direct conflict.

(Video credits: Forbes Breaking News)

