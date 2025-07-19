ODISI BAND BOYCOTTS CULTURAMA 51 OVER CONTRACT AND PAYMENT DISPUTE: “WE RESPECT THEIR NO’s, BUT THEY MUST RESPECT OUR WON’Ts”

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS — In a bold and heartfelt statement posted to social media, the beloved Odisi Band has announced its withdrawal from all official activities for Culturama 51, citing long-standing issues of financial mistreatment and lack of professional respect for local entertainers.

The statement, released just weeks ahead of the premier cultural celebration in Nevis, pulls no punches. The band expressed deep frustration over the refusal by event organizers to offer contracts, deposits, or even payment guarantees, despite Odisi’s years of committed contributions to the cultural fabric of the island.

“We were told NO CONTRACTS will be signed, NO DEPOSITS can be made and GUARANTEES if and when payments can be paid,” the band declared.

The post continued by highlighting the unequal treatment faced by local artists in comparison to foreign acts, noting that overseas entertainers are rarely subjected to the same level of uncertainty or neglect.

“It’s unfortunate to truly see entertainers in Nevis have no worth or value in their minds… foreign entertainers don’t ever endure what we locals put up with,” the statement read.

Odisi Band, known for its vibrant performances and consistent presence during the annual festival, emphasized that its brand and music go far beyond Culturama, and assured fans that their absence from the official schedule does not mean a pause in production or public engagement.

“ODISI BAND & MUSIC is beyond Culturama… this will not affect our ability to produce our music nor affect any opportunities currently in place.”

While the band encouraged fans to still enjoy the festivities and wished all participants a safe and celebratory C51, their exit marks a sharp indictment of the Culturama planning committee’s treatment of local talent.

As Culturama 51 approaches, the absence of one of Nevis’ most iconic bands will no doubt be felt deeply—and the message they’ve sent is one that can’t be ignored.

