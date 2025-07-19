STATEMENT TO THE PEOPLE OF CENTRAL BASSETERRE By Dameon Lawrence, Community Advocate & Central Basseterre PLP Chairman

My fellow citizens, residents, and proud sons and daughters of Central Basseterre — I speak not only with passion but with a burning purpose.

For far too long, the heart of our beloved constituency has been ignored, neglected, and left to decay. What once were vibrant streets and proud neighbourhoods are now littered with abandoned buildings, pothole-riddled roads, health hazards, and facilities crumbling from decades of abandonment.

Despite the glowing promises made by the current parliamentary representative, Hon. Marsha Henderson, over the last three years, Central Basseterre has received no significant renewal. No new housing. No urban transformation. No upliftment. No hope.

I walk these streets every single day — through the alleys, the byways, the corners where our youth hang out because there are no safe spaces for them. I listen to the people — and the message is consistent and resounding:

“Central Basseterre needs serious attention. We are being left behind.”

It’s time to stop waiting on empty promises. It’s time to act. It’s time for a Central Basseterre Renaissance. And I, Dameon Lawrence, am committed to leading that charge.

HERE ARE 10 COMMUNITY-DRIVEN URBAN RENEWAL CONCEPTS WE CAN IMPROVE TOGETHER:

Abandoned Building Reclamation Programme – Identify and rehabilitate or safely demolish derelict structures posing risks to public safety and aesthetics. Alleyway Beautification and Lighting Project – Restore and pave alleyways, install solar lighting to improve security, and create safe walkways for residents. Youth Skills & Arts Empowerment Hub – Convert vacant lots or buildings into training and creative spaces for young people to learn trades, music, and digital skills. Community Clean-Up & Green Space Revival – Launch quarterly clean-up campaigns, remove overgrown lots, and plant community gardens in every block. Historic Building Preservation & Restoration Initiative – Partner with historians and craftspeople to restore historic sites in Irishtown and Dorset into cultural and tourism assets. Micro-Enterprise Incubator – Create a shared space with resources and mentorship for young entrepreneurs and vendors to grow small businesses. McKnight Community Wellness Centre – Establish a citizen-run outreach center focused on health checks, counseling, and elder care support. “Fix the Roads Now” Campaign – Map out every neglected road and alleyway; document the damages; and publicly lobby for immediate resurfacing and maintenance. Safe Zone Project – Install community surveillance, organize street patrols, and partner with police to address crime-prone zones. Civic Leadership & Advocacy Circles – Form neighbourhood-based forums where residents directly raise concerns, propose solutions, and participate in policy formation.

These initiatives don’t require millions of dollars — they require courage, vision, and community power. And that is exactly what I bring to the table. Leadership that listens. Leadership that acts. Leadership rooted in love for the people.

We don’t need more PR stunts. We need transformation.

Our children deserve clean streets, safe homes, proper schools, and a community they can be proud of. Our seniors deserve dignity. Our youth deserve opportunity. And Central Basseterre deserves representation that is present, passionate, and persistent.

So I call on you — every civic-minded resident, every volunteer, every business owner, every young voice and elder soul: Join me. Let’s rebuild. Let’s renew. Let’s rise.

This is not about politics. This is about people. This is about purpose. This is about the place we call home.

The Central Basseterre Renaissance begins now — and I, Dameon Lawrence, will not stop until our streets shine, our people thrive, and our voices are heard.

#CentralBasseterreRenaissance

#PeopleBeforePolitics

#CommunityFirst

#UrbanRenewalNow

#DameonLawrenceForThePeople

#PLPStrong

#FixItOrWeWill

#WeDeserveBetter