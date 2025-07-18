Cayon Residents Rage Over 3-Year Water Crisis and PM Drew’s Alleged Neglect as Polls Confirm Public Discontent



“No Water. No Representation. No Shame.” Constituents Blast Drew Administration and Agriculture Ministry for Systemic Failure

Cayon, St. Kitts —July 18, 2025 | SKN TIMES

Outrage is boiling over in the once-thriving agricultural community of Cayon, where residents have endured an unthinkable three years without running water in parts of Upper Cayon and Green Valley—yet continue to receive full utility bills. The community is now speaking out, not just against the Ministry of Agriculture’s chronic mismanagement, but also what many describe as deliberate neglect by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, the area’s elected parliamentary representative.

In a powerful call to Freedom FM’s Groundings programme—hosted by Duncan Wattley and featuring former Deputy Prime Minister Sam Condor—a well-known resident and farmer, Ras Magoo Isaac, shared his story of hardship, stating:

“I ain’t got no water for over two years. But the bills still are coming. I go damn nightly to fetch water in bottles—like we living in the 1800s.”

The caller described years of bureaucratic runaround, with supposed billing “adjustments” made only on paper and no tangible relief provided. Despite countless complaints, the dry taps remain a daily reality for residents.

But beyond the water crisis, frustration is mounting over the collapse of the local agriculture sector, with farmers unable to move produce from their land due to spoilage, lack of access to markets, and absence of government support.

“They saying plant more, plant more—but the food spoiling right there in the ground. No storage. No marketing. Nothing working,” the caller said.

Duncan Wattley did not mince words either, acknowledging that the government has failed the people of Cayon and has not addressed the infrastructure or agricultural challenges plaguing the community.

Many residents have also pointed to the glaring absence of Prime Minister Drew from the area, despite being the sitting representative. While he makes well-publicized visits to other parts of the constituency like St. Peters and Conaree, constituents say Cayon has been largely sidelined, with no town hall meeting held since Drew took office, and only two announced events at a constituency office that has since remained closed and inactive.

This consistent lack of presence and engagement has fueled speculation that the Drew administration is intentionally distancing itself from Cayon as part of a controversial boundary change strategy—allegedly aimed at removing Cayon from Constituency #8 and merging it with Constituency #7, in a calculated bid to improve Labour’s chances of retaining power at the next general election.

“You telling me the Prime Minister can show up everywhere for photo ops but can’t face his own people in Cayon? What are we—expendable?” one resident asked.

“It’s no coincidence. They don’t care about Cayon anymore because they don’t plan to keep it,” another observed. “That’s why we’re not seeing Drew. That’s why we’re not getting help.”

Residents say the recent poll showing plummeting favorability ratings for the Drew administration only confirms what they’ve known all along: the government is failing them.

Three years. No water. Failing farms. No representation. And no answers.

Cayon has had enough—and the nation is watching.

#CayonDry #WaterCrisis #DrewNeglect #SamalDugginsMustGo #FailingFarms #ConstituencyCutoff #NoConfidence #SKNPoliticalCrisis