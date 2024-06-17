Historic Achievement: St. Kitts and Nevis Beach Volleyball Team Qualifies for Olympic Final Stages

Basseterre, St. Kitts (June 13, 2024) – The St. Kitts Amateur Volleyball Association (SKAVA) is thrilled to announce a historic milestone for the nation’s beach volleyball program. For the first time ever, a St. Kitts and Nevis team has qualified for the final stage of Olympic qualification.

This momentous event will take place in Tlaxcala, Mexico, from June 20th to 24th, 2024. This is no ordinary tournament; it will be held at the same venue that recently hosted the World Beach Volleyball Championships, underscoring the significance of this competition.

The stakes are incredibly high, as the winner of this qualifying tournament will secure a coveted spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The top 12 teams from the NORCECA region (North America, Central America, and the Caribbean) will compete for their Olympic dream.

SKAVA President Glenn Quinlan expressed immense pride in the team’s accomplishment: “This is a landmark moment for beach volleyball in St. Kitts and Nevis. The dedication and talent of our athletes and coaches have paved the way for this incredible opportunity. We are excited to cheer on our team as they compete for a chance to represent our nation on the biggest sporting stage in the world!”

SKAVA extends its deepest gratitude to the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee for its unwavering support in making this dream a reality. Their commitment to athlete development has been instrumental in this historic achievement. Special thanks also go to Coach Richard Swan and our dedicated executive members, whose tireless efforts and passion for the sport have been a driving force behind this success.

Carrying the hopes of the nation will be the dynamic duo of veteran St. Clair Hodge and one of SKAVA’s extraordinary talents, Nage Hendrickson. Coached by the ever-supportive Richard Swan, this team is ready to give it their all on the sand in Tlaxcala!

Details about the Team and Competition:

Dates: June 20th – 24th, 2024

June 20th – 24th, 2024 Location: Tlaxcala, Mexico (Venue of the 2024 World Beach Volleyball Championships)

Tlaxcala, Mexico (Venue of the 2024 World Beach Volleyball Championships) Tournament: NORCECA Olympic Qualification Tournament (Top 12 teams competing)

NORCECA Olympic Qualification Tournament (Top 12 teams competing) Prize: Winner qualifies for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Stay tuned for further updates on the team’s progress and how you can show your support!