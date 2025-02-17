OBITUARY: JAMES LLEWELLYN GORDON (“LEW”) PASSES AWAY AT AGE 82

It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of James Llewellyn Gordon, affectionately known as “Lew,” formerly of Dorsett Village, St. Kitts. He passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at the age of 82.

Lew was a proud member of the St. Kitts-Nevis Grammar School class of 1959 and later attended the Guyana Technical Institute. He began his career at the St. Kitts Telephone Company before migrating to Canada in 1967. In Canada, he had a distinguished career with Share Canada, rising to the position of Vice President of Marketing and Sales.

Lew was preceded in death by his mother, Zelma Cotton; father, Stanley Crooke; and siblings Rupertha Phillips, Yvonne Hughes, Teryl Crooke, Marilyn Clifton, Stanley Crooke Jr., LeAndre, and Francica (Lawson) Cotton.

He is survived by his wife, Bernadette Gordon, in Canada; his daughter, Minister Amelia Gordon; and grandson Kamahl Rabsatt. He also leaves behind stepchildren Cindy Williams, Trina Firth, and Michelle Boyd; sisters Shirley, Reverend Sharmune Cotton Burgess, and Orpah Morton; and brothers Recaldo, Royden, Hubert, Franchette Cotton, Denzil, Winston, and Calvin Crooke. Lew is remembered fondly by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the management and staff of Sunset Manor Long-term Care Home in Canada, Mrs. Patricia Leader, the staff of the Grange Health Care Facility, and Dr. Mervyn Laws for their compassionate care.

A private memorial service will be held for family members to honor Lew’s life and legacy.