“30 Years of Intentionality”: UVI Alumna Seana Rogers Celebrates Doctoral Milestone and Inspires Lifelong Learning Across the Caribbean

TIMES CARIBBEAN | SKN TIMES | ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — A powerful story of perseverance, purpose, and lifelong learning is inspiring many across the Caribbean after University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) alumna Seana Rogers shared her remarkable academic journey spanning three decades — from graduating with the UVI Class of 1996 to recently passing her doctoral comprehensive examinations.

In a heartfelt social media reflection titled “30 Years of Intentionality: From UVI Class of ’96 to Doctoral Candidate!”, Rogers detailed a journey marked by determination, faith, resilience, and a relentless commitment to personal growth.

According to her post, Rogers earned both her Associate and Bachelor’s degrees from UVI in 1996 before continuing to elevate her academic and professional profile over the years. In 2006, she obtained her first Master’s degree, followed by a second Master’s degree in 2024. Most recently, she announced that she successfully passed her doctoral comprehensive examinations — a major milestone on the path toward earning a doctorate.

Her story has resonated strongly with many Caribbean nationals who view higher education as a pathway not only to career advancement, but also to empowerment, transformation, and nation-building.

“Just start,” Rogers encouraged in her message to aspiring students and adult learners who may feel uncertain about returning to school or pursuing higher education later in life.

She emphasized that lifelong learning extends far beyond traditional classrooms, describing it as a continuous process of stretching oneself intellectually, spiritually, and professionally.

The inspirational message arrives at a time when Caribbean societies are increasingly encouraging citizens to pursue advanced education, professional certifications, and lifelong skills development amid rapid technological, economic, and social changes globally.

Education advocates across the region have repeatedly highlighted the growing importance of postgraduate qualifications, digital literacy, and continuous training as Caribbean professionals compete in evolving international markets.

Rogers’ academic journey also shines a spotlight on the lasting regional impact of the University of the Virgin Islands, an institution that has produced generations of Caribbean professionals, educators, entrepreneurs, public servants, and leaders throughout the region and diaspora.

Observers say stories like Rogers’ help challenge the perception that education has an age limit, while reinforcing the message that success can be achieved through persistence, discipline, and long-term vision.

Her post concluded with words of encouragement to fellow members of the UVI Class of 1996 and lifelong learners everywhere:

“Keep going, keep growing, and keep moving.”

Across social media, many users praised her accomplishment as a testament to Caribbean excellence, resilience, and the enduring value of higher education.