LEGAL DRAMA UNRAVELS: MSR Media’s Lawsuit Against St. Kitts & Nevis Government WITHDRAWN at Last Minute!

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – In a dramatic last-minute move, controversial movie producer and convicted fraudster Philippe Martinez has withdrawn his high-profile Judicial Review claim against the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis. The case, which sought to challenge decisions related to the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, was set for trial in the High Court before Resident Judge, Her Ladyship Madame Justice Tamara Gill. However, just moments before the legal showdown was set to begin, Martinez and his MSR Media empire made a hasty retreat.

According to court orders, MSR Media has until Tuesday, March 25, 2025, to formally discontinue the case, marking a humiliating end to its legal battle. This withdrawal follows the collapse of another legal action initiated by Martinez—a civil RICO lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Tampa, Florida, which was voluntarily dismissed in December 2024.

With both lawsuits now dead in the water, the sensational claims of corruption, bribery, and kickbacks surrounding the Caribbean’s CBI programs have crumbled, leaving many questioning Martinez’s true intentions.

A Web of Accusations and Power Struggles

Martinez and MSR Media had positioned themselves as crusaders against alleged misconduct within the CBI sector. Their U.S. lawsuit targeted a who’s who of regional power players, including:

Les Kahn – Former Head of the St. Kitts & Nevis CIU and current CEO of Caribbean Galaxy

McClaude Emmanuel – CEO of St. Lucia’s CIU

Ying Jin – Business mogul linked to Caribbean Galaxy

Dr. Denzil Douglas – Former Prime Minister & Current Foreign Affairs Minister

Dr. Timothy Harris – Former Prime Minister

Faron Lawrence – Prominent Kittitian real estate developer

MSR Media’s allegations included claims that Caribbean Galaxy—linked to the infamous “Galaxy Jail” project—was engaged in kickbacks, financial mismanagement, and selling citizenship to Chinese nationals with criminal ties. The company further alleged that the Kittitian government, past and present, had turned a blind eye to the scandal.

Adding more fire to the controversy, MSR Media released leaked WhatsApp conversations purportedly between former Kittitian government minister Dwyer Astaphan and Attorney General Garth Wilkin. These messages hinted at deep political entanglements and financial misconduct, including accusations that senior figures like Harris and Kahn personally benefitted from the Galaxy scheme.

The Lawsuits That Went Nowhere

Despite the media storm surrounding these legal actions, both cases have now ended in embarrassing withdrawals. The government of St. Kitts and Nevis, under Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, had already distanced itself from Martinez’s allegations, highlighting its aggressive reforms to clean up the CBI programme.

May 2024: MSR Media files lawsuits in St. Kitts & Nevis and the U.S.

December 2024: The U.S. RICO lawsuit is voluntarily dismissed

March 2025: The Judicial Review claim in St. Kitts is withdrawn

Martinez’s credibility and motives have come under intense scrutiny, with critics accusing him of using legal battles as a smokescreen for his own business interests. The government of St. Lucia has outright rejected any ties to him, issuing a bold statement: “We Have No Business with Philippe Martinez.”

Where Does This Leave MSR Media?

With both lawsuits now dead, questions remain:

Was this a failed attempt at legal extortion?

Why did Martinez back down at the last minute?

Will there be any consequences for MSR Media’s explosive, now-dismissed claims?

As the dust settles, the Drew administration appears to have emerged unscathed, while Martinez’s reputation takes yet another hit. One thing is certain: this legal circus is over—but the fallout is just beginning.

Read the full lawsuit here: MSR Lawsuit Document

Government Response: PM Drew’s Statement

St. Lucia’s Statement: No Business with Philippe Martinez

What are your thoughts on this dramatic turn of events? Sound off in the comments!