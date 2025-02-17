DELTA AIR LINES CRJ700 CRASH LANDS AT TORONTO PEARSON AIRPORT

Toronto, Canada – A Delta Air Lines flight operated by Endeavor Air, traveling from Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) to Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), crashed during landing on February 17, 2025.

Reports indicate the aircraft, a Mitsubishi CRJ900 registered as N932XJ, experienced a flap actuator failure that caused a hard landing. The impact overturned the plane near the runway, leaving it resting upside down.

Videos shared online show thick plumes of black smoke billowing from the aircraft. Emergency responders were quick to arrive at the scene to contain the situation and provide assistance to passengers and crew members.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of injuries or casualties. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the mechanical failure and its effect on airport operations.

The 15.6-year-old aircraft has been with Delta Connection since 2013 and is powered by two GE CF34-8C5 engines.

Delta Air Lines and Toronto Pearson Airport officials have yet to issue formal statements. Further updates are expected as investigations continue.