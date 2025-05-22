BE A PART OF THE CHANGE!” — DAMEON LAWRENCE IGNITES PLP BASE WITH POWERFUL CALL TO ACTION AT STANDING ROOM ONLY CENTRAL BASSETERRE TOWNHALL

CENTRAL BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The People’s Labour Party (PLP) is on fire — and at the centre of it all is Dameon Lawrence, PLP Central Basseterre Chairman, who brought the curtain down on a packed and electrifying People’s Townhall with an impassioned and emphatic appeal that left the crowd on their feet and the mission crystal clear: “Be a part of the change!”

Speaking before a standing-room-only audience at 17 Degrees in Central Basseterre, Lawrence’s delivery was nothing short of powerful, emotional, and strategic — urging supporters to not only wear the gold but live the values of the PLP and carry the movement into every corner of the federation.

“I now want to ask everyone here tonight to be an ambassador for the party,” Lawrence declared, his voice rising with conviction. “To understand, to win means to get more. And to get more means we have to represent what we’re about!”

Citing the inspirational story of Vincent Foy, a young man who turned his life around through the enabling environment of a PLP-led government, Lawrence made it clear: PLP is about second chances, opportunity, prosperity, and inclusion.

“This is a young man that would have returned to society and is now contributing meaningfully and beautifully — a husband, a father, a teacher,” Lawrence praised. “The lives we create with a PLP government is a beautiful one. A prosperous one.”

He didn’t stop there.

“The lives we create with a PLP government is a no-one-left-behind one,” he thundered to raucous applause. “We want that life. And we NEED YOU to get it done!”

The Central Basseterre townhall was a vivid show of strength for the PLP, drawing crowds from all over the capital. The energy, the unity, and the unapologetic passion for progress were impossible to ignore.

With the rallying cry of “Be a part of the change!”, Dameon Lawrence set the tone for the political momentum surging through the PLP. And as the gold wave rises, one thing is clear — the PLP isn’t just preparing for an election… they’re building a movement.