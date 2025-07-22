NRP LEADER TEARS INTO BRANTLEY: “This Time, ‘Fair Share’ Won’t Save You!”Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge Blasts Premier’s Attack on World Bank as Reckless, Self-Serving, and Dangerous





CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS — July 23, 2025 — In a scorching political broadside that has ignited the Fair Share debate all over again, Opposition Leader Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge has launched a blistering attack on Premier Mark Brantley, accusing him of reckless leadership, dangerous misinformation, and shameless deflection.

At the center of the firestorm is Brantley’s public rejection of the recently completed World Bank Fair Share Report — a report that was commissioned to determine a clear, evidence-based path forward for settling Nevis’ long-contested share of federal revenues.

In a press conference earlier this week, Premier Brantley flatly rejected the report, calling its data “flawed” and questioning the credibility of the World Bank — one of the world’s most respected economic institutions.

DR. DANIEL-HODGE FIRES BACK

But Daniel-Hodge was having none of it.

In a sharply worded statement that has sent shockwaves across Nevisian political circles, she slammed Brantley’s remarks as “reckless, irresponsible, and dangerous.”

“To stand before the people and suggest that the World Bank’s data is somehow flawed, without presenting supporting evidence, is an insult to our intelligence,” Daniel-Hodge declared.

“Today, the Premier did not speak for the people of Nevis. He spoke for himself.”

A PREMIER BACKED INTO A CORNER?

The NRP leader didn’t stop there. She accused Brantley of playing a tired political game — one of blame, distraction, and division — as he faces mounting scrutiny and growing disillusionment on the ground.

“It is obvious that the ‘Fair Share’ report doesn’t suit his agenda,” she wrote. “So here he goes again, with the blame game, as he gears up for another fight with Basseterre.”

Daniel-Hodge took direct aim at Brantley’s attempt to distance himself from the report’s process, despite having had access to the document since March.

“Instead of taking responsibility, the Premier is pointing fingers in every direction but his own.”

“THE BOY WHO CRIED FAIR SHARE”

Perhaps the most damning line in her statement was her reference to Brantley as “the boy who cried wolf one time too many.” With elections looming, Daniel-Hodge suggested that the people of Nevis are no longer buying Brantley’s performative outrage.

“The people of Nevis do not deserve this type of self-serving leadership. We are now in a position, uncertain of our direction and uncertain of our future, because of failed leadership, empty promises, and a Premier more focused on political theater rather than real solutions.”

CALL TO ACTION: RELEASE THE REPORT

Daniel-Hodge ended her scathing critique with a rallying cry to the people — and a challenge to the Premier:

“We do not need another month of spin and deflection. We need the truth. We need the report.”

“Release the report, Mr. Premier, because this time, the cry of ‘Fair Share’ won’t save you. The people of Nevis have seen through your act and we will not be fooled again.”

THE POLITICAL GROUND SHIFTS

The Fair Share debate has long been one of the most emotionally charged issues in Nevisian politics. But this time, with a World Bank report allegedly validating the very income support system Brantley once condemned, the political ground is shifting fast beneath his feet.

Daniel-Hodge’s bold and unapologetic stance may have just changed the momentum.

As the pressure mounts and the public demands transparency, one thing is certain: the days of political posturing are numbered.

The people want answers. Not excuses.

And “Fair Share” may no longer be a shield — it might be Brantley’s Achilles’ heel.