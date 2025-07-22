Curtis Martin Delivers Powerful Address at Infant Growth & Development Workshop in St. Kitts and Nevis





Basseterre, St. Kitts – July 22, 2025 — In a stirring and forward-thinking keynote address, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Mr. Curtis Martin, officially opened a three-day national training workshop focused on Monitoring the Growth and Development of Infants and Young Children at the ICT Center in the Paul Southwell Industrial Site.

The workshop, taking place from July 22–24, 2025, brings together a wide cross-section of health professionals, caregivers, and development partners committed to improving early childhood health outcomes in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Mr. Martin highlighted the critical importance of growth monitoring, stressing that it is far more than routine measurement.

“Growth monitoring acts as an early warning system… allowing us to detect issues like growth faltering or excessive weight gain before they become entrenched problems,” he said.

He emphasized that early interventions are essential to building healthier children, stronger communities, and a more productive society.

Regional Reality & National Response

Referencing CARPHA’s 2023 regional survey, Mr. Martin acknowledged the Caribbean’s struggle with high rates of stunting, wasting, and obesity among children. He noted that St. Kitts and Nevis is not exempt from these challenges.

“If we are to reverse these trends, we must strengthen our systems and build our capacity—starting with how we monitor and respond to growth data,” Martin asserted.

The workshop is designed to address gaps in data collection, interpretation, and response. Participants will receive hands-on training in anthropometric measurements, interpreting growth charts using WHO’s 2006 Child Growth Standards, and applying motivational interviewing techniques to engage with families.

Linking Data to Policy and Action

Mr. Martin described the workshop as a practical bridge from policy to implementation. He reiterated its alignment with Sustainable Development Goal 2.2, CARPHA’s Strategic Plan, the Caribbean Cooperation in Health IV framework (CCH-IV), and the Federation’s national strategies to enhance child health and nutrition surveillance.

“This is about transforming data into action—empowering you not just to record numbers, but to make informed decisions that improve children’s lives,” he said.

A Call to Action and Collaboration

Looking ahead, Mr. Martin challenged participants to take what they’ve learned and apply it within their communities, improving data quality and informing stronger public health decisions.

“By strengthening our capacity in clinics and communities, we will improve the accuracy of child health records and enhance the quality of our national data,” he said.

He called for deeper collaboration among nutritionists, midwives, physicians, and surveillance teams to ensure that no child, regardless of background or geography, is left behind.

Gratitude to Partners

Special acknowledgment was given to CARPHA and PAHO for their technical support, as well as to workshop facilitator Ms. Abigail Caleb, praised for her deep regional expertise and on-the-ground impact.

Mr. Martin closed with a stirring message of hope and responsibility:

“Let us commit to a future where every child in St. Kitts and Nevis has the opportunity to grow, thrive, and reach their full potential.”

The workshop is expected to build lasting capacity in the Federation’s health system and pave the way for more informed, child-centered healthcare planning.