ST. KITTS-NEVIS UWI LAW STUDENT DELONTE LEWIS HIGHLIGHTS LEADERSHIP, LEGAL SERVICE AND REGIONAL IMPACT

Lewis reflects on two terms as Hall Chairman, student advocacy, legal-aid service and professional exposure at the Caribbean Court of Justice

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — St. Kitts and Nevis national and University of the West Indies law student Delonte Lewis has shared an inspiring reflection on what he described as several years of personal development, leadership, service and regional engagement.

Returning to Facebook after a lengthy absence, Lewis said life had been moving at a remarkable pace as he quietly focused on learning, serving others and creating opportunities within his university community.

A major part of that journey has been his service as Hall Chairman. According to Lewis, residents placed their confidence in his leadership and subsequently re-elected him for a second term.

During his tenure, he said he championed several student-focused initiatives, including advocacy for what he described as 20 per cent compensation and support for the establishment of a Student Entrepreneur Hub.

Lewis said the hub was created to give students opportunities to operate businesses and generate income while continuing their studies. He described the initiative as one of the first of its kind among Caribbean universities.

His service has also extended beyond the university campus.

Lewis highlighted his involvement in Justice on the Move, a legal-aid initiative providing free assistance to people who may otherwise be unable to afford legal support.

“Service remains one of the greatest ways we can create meaningful change,” he wrote.

The young Kittitian also reflected on what he described as a rewarding experience serving as Judicial Counsel with the Caribbean Court of Justice. Lewis said the opportunity allowed him to engage with distinguished judges, attorneys and other legal professionals while gaining lessons and perspectives that will remain with him for years.

He has also participated in discussions with government ministers and contributed ideas relating to constituency and community development.

For Lewis, those engagements have strengthened his belief that real progress depends on collaboration, fresh thinking and a genuine willingness to serve.

“Through it all, I remain teachable, adaptable, and solution-oriented,” he stated. “There is always more to learn, more people to serve, and more opportunities to make a positive impact.”

His message carried a simple but powerful theme: professional achievement should never become separated from responsibility to others.

“The world is our market, but humanity is our responsibility,” Lewis wrote.

And his final lesson was just as direct.

“Whenever you have the opportunity to do a kind deed, do it. You never know how much of a difference it may make in someone’s life.”

Lewis ended his reflection with two words that captured the spirit of his continuing journey:

“Onward and upward.”

His story offers an encouraging example of a young national combining academic development with student leadership, legal service and a growing commitment to community and regional progress.