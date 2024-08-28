Happy 69th Birthday to Lovers Rock Legend Beres Hammond

Happy Birthday to the King of Lovers Rock, Beres Hammond, born Hugh Beresford Hammond on August 28, 1955. At age 69, this milestone couldn’t be more fitting for the man whose soulful voice and timeless hits have been the soundtrack of love for generations.Beres started his musical journey in 1973, but it wasn’t until nearly 20 years later that he broke out internationally in the 1990s, solidifying his place as a living legend. Known for his smooth, emotive style, Beres has serenaded us with classics that have fathered a generation of babies, making him a beloved figure in reggae and beyond.During his 2024 SumFest performance in Jamaica this July, Beres hinted at the possibility of retirement, a move that has fans both nostalgic