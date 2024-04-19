Dr. Denzil Douglas in Morocco: SKNLP Administration Ministers Maintain Global Presence Amidst Travel Criticism

Despite criticism over their frequent global travel, Ministers of the Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew-led SKNLP Administration continue to maintain an active international presence. Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Denzil Douglas, is currently in Morocco as part of a seven-day visit to the Middle East and North African (MENA) region.In a social media post, Dr. Douglas emphasized the importance of his visit in reaching out to new investors and sovereign partners. As Minister of Foreign Affairs and other key portfolios, he highlighted the government’s commitment to achieving sustainability in the development, advancement, and growth of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.Despite concerns raised about the frequency of such trips, the government remains steadfast in its pursuit of economic opportunities and partnerships on the global stage. As the administration continues to engage in international diplomacy and investment initiatives, the outcomes of these efforts will be closely watched by both critics and supporters alike.