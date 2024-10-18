“PM Drew ‘Mash Up’ the CBI Program! Dr. Timothy Harris Slams Drew’s Mismanagement of Nation’s Golden Revenue Stream”

In a fiery takedown of Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew’s handling of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program, former Prime Minister and current leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, delivered a scathing indictment of what he called Drew’s “reckless mismanagement” during his party’s October monthly press conference.

In a spirited rant, Dr. Harris did not mince words as he tore into the Drew administration’s approach to the once-thriving CBI program, blaming the Prime Minister for its collapse. “He [PM Drew] has said that we’re getting too much money from the CBI. It was too big, a part of the total revenue of the country. We need to cut back,” Harris exclaimed, expressing disbelief at the rationale behind such a statement.

Dr. Harris continued with blistering criticism, claiming that Drew’s policies have caused a steep decline in revenue from the CBI program—one of the key financial pillars of the nation. “But now we’re getting a forced cut back on it, because they mash up the program, and the revenues have fallen, and now here we are,” Dr. Harris charged, pointing out the significant financial shortfall resulting from Drew’s decisions.

Highlighting the absurdity of PM Drew’s reasoning, Dr. Harris mocked, “That is what you asked for? You said it was too big. It was bringing in too much revenue. I never hear such foolishness from a doctor!”

The CBI program, which had long been a cornerstone of the federation’s economic success under Dr. Harris’ leadership, is now faltering under the Drew administration. Dr. Harris’ explosive comments have sparked widespread debate, with many questioning the government’s capacity to manage the nation’s critical revenue streams at a time when the economy is struggling.