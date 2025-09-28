NEW YORK CITY’S ERIC ADAMS QUITS RACE — WILL NOT SEEK RE-ELECTION

NEW YORK, USA — September 28, 2025 (Times Caribbean) —

In a stunning turn of political events, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Sunday that he is ending his campaign for re-election, pulling out of the 2025 mayoral contest.

Posting a video message on social media, Adams cited constant media scrutiny and a decision by the city’s Campaign Finance Board to withhold public funding as key obstacles that rendered his campaign untenable.

“Despite all we’ve achieved, I cannot continue my reelection campaign,” he said in the announcement.

Troubled Tenure & Political Fallout

Adams’ tenure has been marred by legal battles, controversy, and plummeting public support. He previously faced federal corruption charges, which were later dismissed under the Trump administration.

His campaign also suffered from low polling numbers, weak fundraising, and criticism over ties to Donald Trump.

The decision to withdraw drastically reshapes the electoral landscape for New York’s mayoral race, leaving the field with major contenders such as Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo.

What’s Next for New York Politics?