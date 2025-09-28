St.Kitts and Nevis PM Drew Calls for Reform of International Finance, Says Region Incomplete While Haiti Suffers

NEW YORK, USA, September 28, 2025 (SKN Times) —

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew, has called for urgent reform of the global financial system, warning that the current architecture was built “in a different century for a different world.”

Delivering his fourth address to the United Nations General Assembly since taking office in 2022, Dr. Drew said reforms must reflect the modern realities of climate risk, inequality, and the vulnerabilities of small island states. He strongly endorsed the Bridgetown Initiative, describing it as a platform to restructure debt, drive green investment, and provide liquidity protection for the most exposed nations.

Dr. Drew also linked financial justice to historical justice, supporting reparations for slavery and calling for the full exoneration of Marcus Garvey. He hailed the Africa-CARICOM Summit as a milestone in reconnecting bonds broken by slavery and colonization.

Turning to security, Dr. Drew reaffirmed the Caribbean as a zone of peace, but warned that peace requires real investment in public health, youth employment, and crime prevention. He stressed that the region cannot be whole while Haiti suffers, urging international partners to support Haiti’s security, governance, and development so its people can “write and lead their own restoration story.”