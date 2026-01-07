NEW CARICOM CHAIR DR DREW MISSING IN ACTION? As Caribbean Enters Day Four Since Unprecedented Capture of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, St. Kitts & Nevis PM’s Silence Raises Regional Alarm

Four days after an extraordinary U.S. military operation resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro—a development that has shaken the Caribbean Basin and ignited global geopolitical shockwaves—Caribbean attention has sharply shifted not only toward the fallout in Venezuela but toward the geopolitics of leadership within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) itself.

As major regional figures step into the public spotlight with statements and national addresses, one name notably goes unheeded in public discourse: Dr. the Hon. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and current Chairman of CARICOM. While leaders from across the region have addressed their populations and CARICOM on this crisis, Dr. Drew’s communications have been minimal, raising questions about leadership, presence, and strategic direction at a moment of acute regional uncertainty.

A Historic Shock, A Caribbean Community on Edge

On January 3, 2026, the United States launched a large-scale military operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture and removal of President Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from Venezuelan territory; they were subsequently flown to the United States to face long-standing narcoterrorism and related charges. The extraordinary move drew immediate international criticism, concerns about violations of international law, and acknowledgment that the Caribbean stands directly in the crosscurrents of regional power politics.

The new interim Venezuelan leadership under Delcy Rodríguez has denounced the U.S. action as illegitimate and demanded proof of life, while global actors—including China, members of the United Nations, and Latin American governments—have condemned or questioned the seizure.

Regional Voices Rise; The Chair Remains Quiet

In the wake of this seismic event:

Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley addressed her nation on regional implications and CARICOM’s stance.

addressed her nation on regional implications and CARICOM’s stance. Dominica’s Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit spoke publicly on national preparedness and diplomatic posture.

spoke publicly on national preparedness and diplomatic posture. Trinidad and Tobago’s Kamla Persad-Bissessar clarified her nation’s position on the U.S. action, emphasizing non-participation in hostilities.

clarified her nation’s position on the U.S. action, emphasizing non-participation in hostilities. Foreign ministers and senior officials from Antigua & Barbuda, Grenada, and St. Vincent & the Grenadines issued statements addressing both domestic and regional concerns.

issued statements addressing both domestic and regional concerns. Community activists and diaspora voices in North America have sharply criticized the U.S. operation and the regional response, calling for sovereignty and strategic unity.

Yet, for all this vocal regional engagement, the CARICOM Chairman’s voice remains muted on formal platforms. There has been no televised national address from Dr. Drew as Prime Minister, and except for a brief ZIZ report confirming his participation in emergency meetings and a cancelled gala appearance, there is no public, definitive statement outlining his or CARICOM’s position on the core issue—Maduro’s capture, the suspension of Venezuelan sovereignty, and what this means for Caribbean security, law, and regional cohesion.

The silence is especially striking given Dr. Drew’s actions behind the scenes: he convened an emergency session of CARICOM Heads of Government and participated in high-level discussions. CARICOM as a bloc has reiterated a call for peaceful dialogue and respect for international law, but these communiqués have lacked the public resonance and urgency seen from other leaders.

Silence or Strategy?

Supporters of the Prime Minister argue that his deliberate restraint signals diplomatic prudence. A growing analysis suggests Dr. Drew is wary of prematurely aligning CARICOM with positions that could fracture regional unity or limit diplomatic maneuverability vis-à-vis superpowers. Early coverage of his remarks highlights a cautious emphasis on process, multilateral coordination, and internal consensus building—a posture that privileges collective decision-making over unilateral declaration.

But as days tick by with no formal address to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis or CARICOM citizens, critics say that ambiguity opens a leadership vacuum:

“Leadership is not proven by attendance alone. It is proven by presence when the moment calls for reassurance and direction,” said one diplomatic analyst in Bridgetown, underscoring the perception that silence can be read not as caution, but as hesitation.

At a Crossroads: Visibility or Void?

The Caribbean is confronting a crisis unlike any in recent memory: one that straddles the spheres of sovereignty, diplomacy, legality, regional solidarity, and immediate security risk. In such moments, the expectation placed on a CARICOM Chairman is not merely to convene or consult—but to communicate, to lead publicly, and to embody regional unity under pressure.

Yet here we stand—four days into a profound geopolitical shock—with some Caribbean leaders front and center and others waiting in the wings. For citizens across the Caribbean, the question now is inescapable:

Where is the CARICOM Chair when the region needs clarity the most?

The silence may yet prove strategic. But for many, at this historic inflection point, silence is no longer an option.

