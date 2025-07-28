STATIA: CLARIFICATION ON HARBOUR INCIDENT AFFECTING IMPORTED FROZEN GOODS

The Statia Governmet has taken note of recent public concerns and commentary regarding the loss of perishable goods at the harbour on 23 July 2025. In the interest of transparency and accountability, the Government wishes to clarify the facts to ensure an accurate understanding of the situation.

On the afternoon of 23 July, a cargo vessel arrived at Charles A. Woodley pier later than scheduled with the Island’s weekly supply. As the vessel arrived late in the day, the shipping agent indicated that offloading would proceed the following morning. At no point was offloading restricted or delayed by the Government. Government harbour personnel took immediate steps to connect the refrigerated containers (reefers) to power in order to preserve their contents overnight.

The first reefer container, which held frozen goods, was connected at two separate locations but failed to receive power. The second reefer, containing chilled goods, was connected near the generator house and remained operational until the morning of the 24th, for offloading after routine health inspections. Technical staff promptly reported the issue with the frozen container. Subsequent testing confirmed that the container had internal electrical faults that were not related to the port’s infrastructure. These electrical faults severely impacted the ability to supply power to the unit, even when proper external connections were made.

This situation was promptly communicated to all relevant parties, including the cargo agent. While customs (douane) officials and Government harbour personnel indicated their willingness to facilitate clearance outside regular hours, the agent confirmed that offloading would proceed the next morning. Despite prior notification of the electrical faults, it was understood that the container could still hold overnight.

The Government understands the frustration of affected importers and sympathises with those who experienced losses. Any disruption to the island’s food supply chain is a serious concern. However, government’s harbour personnel acted swiftly, responsibly, and within their mandate throughout the incident. The decision to delay offloading did not rest with the Government.

The Statia Government remains committed to supporting the island’s business community and improving the reliability of critical infrastructure. A major upgrade of the port is scheduled to commence before the end of 2025. This project includes the hardening of the container yard, the installation of five additional reefer connection points, and the implementation of modern fire protection systems.

We extend our appreciation to all who responded and thank the public for their continued trust.

