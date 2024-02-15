PAP ENDS ! Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew Administration Shocks Nation with Abrupt End to Revolutionary Poverty Alleviation Programme

Basseterre, St.Kitts (February 15th, 2024):-In a stunning turn of events, the Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew administration announced the complete disbandment, dissolution, and end of the highly successful Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP) initiated by the previous Team Unity administration. The shocking revelation came during a press conference held on Tuesday, February 13th, where Minister Isalean Phillip delivered the unexpected news that the groundbreaking initiative would cease to exist on March 25th, 2024.

The PAP, introduced in 2018 under the leadership of the 3rd Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, aimed to provide monthly stipends of $500 to low-income households, marking a significant step towards reducing and eradicating poverty in St. Kitts and Nevis. The programme gained immense popularity, with the number of beneficiaries steadily increasing over the years, reaching over 7,500 citizens by August 2022.

However, the current administration, led by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, has not only failed to fulfill promises made during the election campaign but has also taken drastic measures to diminish the impact of the PAP. Within months of assuming office, the Drew administration removed over 3,500 beneficiaries from the programme, causing widespread dismay among the affected citizens.

The latest announcement of the total disbandment and dissolution of the PAP has sent shockwaves throughout the nation, as it contradicts the commitment made by Prime Minister Drew during the 2022 election campaign. At that time, Dr. Drew pledged to enhance the programme by increasing the monthly benefit to $1,500, promising a brighter future for those in need.

Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, during his tenure, celebrated the success of the PAP, highlighting the positive impact it had on thousands of citizens. The abrupt decision by the current administration to dismantle the revolutionary programme has left many bewildered and disappointed.

Minister Isalean Phillip, in her announcement, revealed that the final payment under the PAP would be made on March 25th, 2024, leaving beneficiaries grappling with uncertainty about their financial future. The sudden and unexpected end to a programme that played a crucial role during the pandemic has left citizens questioning the motives behind such a drastic move.

As the nation grapples with the aftermath of this decision, concerns are raised about the potential repercussions on vulnerable households and the broader community. The discontinuation of the Poverty Alleviation Programme marks a stark departure from the trajectory set by the previous administration, raising questions about the current government’s commitment to addressing the pressing issue of poverty in St. Kitts and Nevis.