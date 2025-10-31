TRUMP DENIES REPORTS OF IMMINENT ATTACK ON VENEZUELA

BREAKING NEWS:

“No Decision Has Been Made,” Says U.S. President Aboard Air Force One

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — (Friday, October 31, 2025) — U.S. President Donald Trump has dismissed reports claiming that he has decided to launch military action against Venezuela, calling them “completely false and premature.”

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Florida on Friday, Trump said he had not yet made any decision regarding a possible strike or intervention in Venezuela’s ongoing political and humanitarian crisis.

The clarification came after speculation swirled across international media that the U.S. administration had finalized plans for a limited airstrike targeting key military installations near Caracas. The rumor sparked concern among Latin American leaders and regional blocs such as CARICOM and the Organization of American States (OAS), many of whom have urged restraint and diplomatic engagement.

Bloomberg State Department reporter Eric Martin confirmed the denial on X (formerly Twitter), citing Bloomberg’s White House correspondent Hadriana Lowenkron, who was on board the presidential aircraft.

“President Trump told reporters on Air Force One that no decision has been made on military action in Venezuela,” Martin posted.

While the White House has repeatedly condemned Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s government for alleged human rights abuses and ties to regional instability, Trump’s statement indicates Washington remains in a “wait-and-see” posture — at least for now.

Regional analysts say the U.S. continues to monitor the situation closely amid rising tensions in the Gulf of Paria, where a U.S. naval buildup has already drawn strong condemnation from both Venezuela and its allies.

Meanwhile, South American capitals, including Brasilia, Bogotá, and Port of Spain, are quietly preparing contingency plans in case of escalation.

The Times Caribbean will continue to monitor this developing story as details emerge.