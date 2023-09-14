New Basseterre High School Project: Taxpayers Footing a $25 Million plus Bill Before First Block Laid

In a recent revelation, Prime Minister Drew disclosed the jaw-dropping cost of the New Basseterre High School project. The initial bill, reaching $15 million, accounts for preparatory and pre-construction expenses at the Ponds location under the previous Team Unity administration. This hefty sum encompassed a thorough array of studies, architectural plans, and security measures, setting the stage for the ambitious endeavor.However, a startling turn of events unfolded as the Drew administration chose to abandon the Ponds site, opting to recommence work at the old location. Presently, the old site undergoes extensive demolition, the cost of which remains undisclosed. Experts estimate demolition expenses could soar into the millions.Speculation is rife that nearly $9 million has already been allocated for work on the old site. This expenditure, covering demolition and preparatory efforts, propels the total project cost beyond $25 million, all before a single block is laid. Such a staggering allocation of taxpayer funds has ignited fervent calls for enhanced financial prudence in large-scale initiatives. The New Basseterre High School project serves as a poignant reminder of the pressing need for judicious fiscal management.

