Diaspora Unit Fosters Connection in UK Meeting-Concerns raised regarding political undertones of gathering

Ambassadors Christine Walwyn and Duncan Wattley recently held a townhall-style meeting at the Park Regis Hotel in Birmingham, UK, aimed at engaging the St. Kitts and Nevis Diaspora. Organized by Phun in the Sun Travel and the St. Kitts and Nevis Association of Leeds, the event focused on crucial matters, including overseas voting.

During the meeting, a noteworthy proposal surfaced – the potential removal of the requirement for overseas voters to physically return to St. Kitts and Nevis for the next election. This development aims to enhance accessibility and participation for citizens living abroad.

Dubbed the “Leeds Diaspora Meeting,” reports indicate that the Diaspora community may also benefit from the new housing initiative, emphasizing support for those abroad. Additionally, provisions are in place for their convenience at the national bank.

While the meeting sought to strengthen ties with the Diaspora, some attendees expressed among themselves, concerns about its political undertones, perceiving it as more aligned with the SKN Labour Party than a neutral Diaspora gathering. This feedback highlights the importance of maintaining a balanced and inclusive dialogue with the overseas community.