The St. Kitts Nevis Alliance for Equality Launches National “See Me. Hear Me. Respect Me.” Campaign





Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis — The St. Kitts Nevis Alliance for Equality (SKNAFE) has launched “See Me. Hear Me. Respect Me.”, a national campaign promoting equality, visibility, and respect for LGBTQ+ people across Saint Kitts and Nevis. The campaign aims to increase understanding of LGBTQ+ experiences, encourage respectful dialogue, and reduce stigma and discrimination through public education, digital outreach, and media engagement.

The initiative is built around three core messages:

• See Me — Recognize LGBTQ+ individuals as valued members of society.

• Hear Me — Listen to LGBTQ+ voices and experiences.

• Respect Me — Promote dignity, equality, and kindness in all spaces.

While public acceptance is growing in Saint Kitts and Nevis, challenges remain in families, workplaces, and institutions. Thus, the campaign seeks to strengthen inclusion and social cohesion through engagement with communities, including families, faith groups, and workplaces.

“The goal is simple; to build a society where every person is seen, heard, and respected,” said the Executive Director of the St. Kitts Nevis Alliance For Equality.

The campaign will run across Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp. Members of the public are encouraged to join the conversation using #SeeHearRespect and #LGBTQSKN.

About SKNAFE

The Saint Kitts Nevis Alliance for Equality (SKNAFE) is a non-government organisation, dedicated to working with and for the LGBTQ+ community by providing a safe space through advocacy, self-empowerment, promotion of human rights and training services.

Media contact:

Tynetta McKoy

Executive Director

St. Kitts Nevis Alliance For Equality (SKNAFE)

Tel: 1 (869) 763-3956