“TRAVEL BAN 2.0”: Trump Administration Shocks Globe With Massive Expansion—36 More Nations Targeted, Including St. Kitts and Nevis



– U.S. Memo Gives Countries 60 Days to Comply or Be Locked Out

WASHINGTON, D.C. — June 14, 2025

In a move already sending shockwaves through global diplomatic circles, the Trump administration is preparing to dramatically expand its controversial travel ban—this time targeting 36 additional nations, including key U.S. allies and popular Caribbean destinations like Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Ghana, and Egypt.

According to an explosive State Department memo reviewed by The Washington Post, these countries have been placed on notice: they now have 60 days to clean up what Washington describes as “widespread fraud, poor documentation systems, and non-compliance on immigration matters.”

If they fail?

Partial or full bans on their citizens entering the United States will be enforced—with devastating consequences for students, families, businesses, and travelers.

“Your Country Is On the List”

The memo, signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, outlines deep concerns ranging from:

Governments unable to verify identity documents

Rampant passport fraud

Citizens overstaying visas

CBI programs granting citizenship for money with no residency

Even allegations of anti-American and antisemitic activity among some migrants

This is not merely about border control—it’s about national security, according to the memo.

But critics say it reeks of racial and economic targeting.

“This is Trump 2017 on steroids,” said one immigration advocate. “Except now it’s not just Muslim-majority nations—it’s much broader, sweeping up African and Caribbean countries with no due process.”

Caribbean & African Nations in the Crosshairs

Among the new countries facing imminent visa or travel bans:

St. Kitts and Nevis

Dominica

Ghana

Egypt

Nigeria

Uganda

Zimbabwe

Cameroon

Gambia

Kyrgyzstan

… and more.

While the memo suggests some countries may be offered diplomatic “off-ramps” by agreeing to take in deported individuals or act as “safe third countries,” others face no clear pathway to avoid sanctions.

Deadline Ticking

Governments were told to submit a detailed action plan by 8 a.m. Wednesday, with final compliance due within 60 days. The silence or failure to comply could mean nationwide bans on travelers from the listed countries.

The memo has already triggered anxiety across global travel, education, and business sectors. Dozens of scholarship students, work visa holders, and family applicants could find themselves suddenly shut out of the U.S.

Trump’s Bigger, Bolder Travel Ban

The policy follows Trump’s campaign trail promise to reinstate and expand his first-term travel ban, originally aimed at Muslim-majority nations and later upheld by the Supreme Court. That ban caused chaos at airports and was condemned as xenophobic by global leaders and human rights organizations.

Now, under Trump’s second term, the ban is back with a vengeance, impacting far more countries—and offering even fewer exceptions.

“Ban First, Ask Questions Later”

Democrats and international observers have condemned the move as reckless and discriminatory, calling it a political stunt wrapped in national security rhetoric.

“Trump’s policy is clear: If your country is poor, Black or brown, or offers economic citizenship—it’s a target,” said one foreign policy expert.

What’s Next for Affected Nations?

With no public statements yet from many of the newly listed countries, including St. Kitts and Nevis, citizens are left confused and anxious.

“What does this mean for my U.S. visa interview next month?” asked a concerned university student from Basseterre. “Will I be denied just because of my passport?”

Governments now have just two months to prove they can meet U.S. vetting and compliance demands—or face the consequences of being locked out of the world’s most powerful economy.

Stay tuned for developing coverage.

