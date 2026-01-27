GLOBAL STAGE, NATIONAL PRIDE: ST. KITTS–NEVIS’ DAWN LIBURD MAKES POWER MOVE IN CORPORATE AMERICA AS VP OF INTERNAL AUDIT AT F5

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — In a powerful reminder that St. Kitts–Nevis continues to export world-class leadership to the highest levels of global enterprise, national Dawn Liburd has been appointed Vice President, Internal Audit at F5, Inc., a publicly traded technology powerhouse listed on NASDAQ.

The appointment is more than a career milestone. It is a strategic signal — both of Liburd’s rising influence in global corporate governance and of the calibre of talent emerging from the Federation onto the world’s most competitive stages.

A STRATEGIC APPOINTMENT AT A CRITICAL MOMENT

Formerly known as F5 Networks, F5 is a leading American technology company operating at the sharp edge of application security, multi-cloud management, AI workload protection, API security, and online fraud prevention. As enterprises worldwide race to secure digital infrastructure amid escalating cyber threats and regulatory scrutiny, Internal Audit has become a strategic nerve center, not a back-office function.

Liburd’s appointment places a St. Kitts–Nevis national squarely at the heart of that transformation.

“NEW YEAR, NEW CHAPTER”

In a widely shared social media post announcing her move, Liburd described the role as arriving at a “pivotal time” for F5, as the company accelerates its cybersecurity, digital, and product transformation to meet rapidly evolving market demands.

“What truly drew me to F5,” she noted, “was the alignment of values, purpose, and direction — a shared belief in mission, meaningful work, and empowering people to make a difference.”

Her words reflect a leadership philosophy that goes beyond compliance — one rooted in trust, resilience, and value creation.

FROM OVERSIGHT TO ENTERPRISE ENABLEMENT

Liburd emphasized that her mandate extends well beyond traditional audit functions. She underscored her commitment to strengthening governance, enhancing enterprise risk visibility, and enabling secure, confident execution as F5 enters its next growth phase.

Crucially, she framed Internal Audit as a forward-looking, independent partner to the business, rather than a reactive watchdog — a model increasingly favored by boards navigating AI regulation, digital risk, and global compliance complexity.

“As a people-first leader,” she wrote, “I care deeply about building high-performing, trusted teams that operate as strategic partners to the business.”

A GLOBAL CAREER, ROOTED IN EXCELLENCE

Before joining F5, Liburd built an influential career at Microsoft, where she honed her reputation in global risk, audit, and trust leadership. In reflecting on her departure, she credited mentors, sponsors, and teams whose collaboration shaped her leadership journey, calling the experience transformative both professionally and personally.

Her gratitude underscores a leadership style grounded in relationship-building, inclusion, and institutional memory — traits increasingly prized in boardrooms facing talent retention and cultural resilience challenges.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR ST. KITTS–NEVIS

Liburd’s ascent carries symbolic and substantive significance for the Federation. At a time when small states are often framed as peripheral to global innovation, her appointment reinforces a different narrative: that St. Kitts–Nevis produces executives capable of steering governance and risk at Fortune-level enterprises.

It is also a powerful counterpoint to domestic conversations about opportunity, education, and global competitiveness. Liburd’s trajectory illustrates what is possible when talent meets preparation, vision, and global exposure.

A SEAT AT THE TABLE — AND A VOICE THAT MATTERS

By entrusting Dawn Liburd with this role, F5’s leadership and Board have placed confidence not just in her technical expertise, but in her ability to shape enterprise resilience, ethical governance, and strategic growth in an era defined by digital risk.

For St. Kitts–Nevis, it is a moment of justified pride.

For global corporate America, it is another reminder that excellence knows no geographic limits.

— SKN TIMES